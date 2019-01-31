Prince Ali, Moses Brown and Kris Wilkes each scored 16 points and UCLA beat Washington State 87-67 on Wednesday night as the Cougars' defensive struggles against Pac-12 foes continued.



Jaylen Hands added 10 points with eight assists for UCLA (12-9, 5-3).

Robert Franks scored 21 points and CJ Elleby added 15 points and eight assists for Washington State (8-13, 1-7). WSU has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

Franks connected on 8-of-14 shots (57.1 pct.), while the rest of the Cougars combined to shoot 17-of-43 (39.5 pct.), including 11-of-31 from 3-point range.

UCLA became the sixth Pac-12 team in 8 games to score 82 or more points against the Cougars, who were outrebounded 36-23 and allowed 40 points in the paint. However, WSU's perimeter defesne struggled as well as UCLA hit 9-of-19 3-point attempts.



UCLA went on a 13-3 run, taking its first lead of the opening half at the 8:34 mark on a layup from Hands. Ali set the pace for UCLA in the first half, scoring 10 points with two big 3-pointers. One 3 came during the run and another before the halftime buzzer, giving the Bruins a 44-37 halftime lead.

Franks kept it close for the Cougars with 15 first-half points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

UCLA created some distance in the second half with a 13-2 run over 4:33, led by Wilkes and Brown. Wilkes nailed a 3-pointer and had an acrobatic layup while Brown had two powerful dunks, one off an alley-oop pass from Hands giving UCLA a 62-49 lead.

The Bruins went on a 14-3 run with easy layups and free throws for a 76-55 lead with 7:58 remaining and cruised from there. UCLA finished shooting 59 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE: Washington State is on a four-game losing streak after the win against California.

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts USC on Saturday.