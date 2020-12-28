WazzuWatch - MBK: Abogidi named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

A historic week leads to a historic award as @EAbogidi takes home the Cougs first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award. 📰>> https://t.co/iK8jOPJfay #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yDzJigDNJk

Washington State Men's Basketball freshman Efe Abogidi was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 27, the conference office announced Monday.



Abogidi became the first Cougar to earn the freshman award since the honor was established prior to the 2019-20 season. He is the first Coug to earn a conference weekly honor in 2020-21 and first since CJ Elleby was named Pac-12 Player of the Week Feb. 9, 2020.



In addition to becoming the first Coug to earn the freshman award, Abogidi became the first freshman to earn a weekly award since Mark Hendrickson earned player of the week honors on Feb. 8, 1993.



The first-year center put together a historic stretch on the court as he posted three-straight double-doubles, two of which came in the week of the award, to become just the second freshman in program history to achieve the feat since all-time great Steve Pudoikas in 1974.



In addition, Abogidi became the first freshman in program history to record 14+ rebounds in back-to-back games when he grabbed 14 rebounds against Prairie View A&M Monday night. The last player to come up with 14+ rebounds in back-to-back games was Hendrickson in his sophomore season (1994-95).



In addition to his 14 rebounds against Montana State, Agogidi led the Cougs with 16 points as WSU scored 90 points against the Panthers, eclipsing the 90-point threshold for the first time in the Kyle Smith era.



To cap off the week, Abogidi once again led the Cougs in scoring and rebounding as he scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead WSU to a perfect finish in non-conference play with a 62-52 win over Northwestern State.

On the defensive end, the 6-10 center swatted away four shots for the second-straight game, tied for the third most by a WSU freshman in a single game. His four blocks Wednesday night moved him into the Cougars' freshman top-10 for blocks in a single season as he recorded his 17th block of the year just eight games into his young career.

On the season, Abogidi is averaging 10.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, the latter of which ranks third in the Pac-12. In addition, he has tallied an impressive 2.1 blocks per game, second most in the conference and a number which would rank sixth all-time in program history.



Abogidi becomes the 22nd different Cougar all-time to receive conference weekly honors. The Cougars look to continue their hot streak at home Thursday, Dec. 31 when they host Arizona State at 1 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.