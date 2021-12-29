MBK: Apple Cup hoops battle postponed due to Covid concerns

The Washington State men's basketball game against Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougs' program.



The game originally scheduled for Wednesday night in Pullman will be rescheduled with the two teams and the Pac-12 Conference working to find a mutually agreeable date to play the contest.



A finalized date will be announced later. WSU's team-related activities will go on pause due to health and safety protocol.



The Cougs are scheduled to return to the court on the road at Colorado (Jan. 6) and Utah (Jan. 8).

All tickets purchased for Wednesday's originally scheduled home game will be valid for the rescheduled dates, once finalized. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact WSU's Ticket Office by email, athletictickets@wsu.edu.