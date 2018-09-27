Washington State University men's basketball will open the Pac-12 season with three-straight games on the road, beginning at Washington, Saturday, Jan. 5, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced Thursday, along with the entire 2018-19 Pac-12 men's basketball television schedule.



WSU will appear on the Pac-12 Network 15 times during the conference regular season and nine times during the nonconference regular season for a total of 24 games on the Pac-12 Network. The Cougars will also appear on ESPNU twice and FS1 at least three times. Following Washington State's Pac-12 opener at Washington, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m., it will continue its time away from home as it heads to Boulder, Colo., to take on Colorado, Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.



That will be followed by a trip to Salt Lake City to play Utah, Saturday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. Washington State will then get two games at home, hosting California, Thursday, Jan. 17, for a 7 p.m. tipoff on the Pac-12 Network, followed by a matchup against Stanford, Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon.



The Cougars will then play back-to-back games on the road, beginning at Oregon State, Thursday, Jan. 24, for an 8 p.m. PT tip on the Pac-12 Network, followed by a trip to Eugene to take on Oregon, Sunday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.



The Cougars will play host to the Los Angeles schools, starting with UCLA, Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., followed by USC, Saturday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Both games will air on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will then head on the road to Tempe to face Arizona State, Thursday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., before heading to Tucson to play Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be on the Pac-12 Network.



WSU has a stretch of three-straight home games, beginning with Washington, Saturday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. airing on ESPNU, followed by Colorado, Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., on the Pac-12 Network and Utah, Saturday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., also on the Pac-12 Network.



The Cougars' final road trip takes them to the Bay Area to take on Stanford, Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., and California, Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. Both games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU closes out the conference season as it hosts Oregon, Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on FS1 and Oregon State, Saturday, March 9 at noon on the Pac-12 Network for 'Senior Day'.



All 12 league schools will head to Las Vegas, Nev., for the Pac-12 Tournament, March 13-16. This season the tournament will once again be held at T-Mobile Arena.



2018-19 WSU MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 4 WALLA WALLA UNIV. (EXH), 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 NICHOLLS STATE, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 14 at Seattle U, Tip Time and TV TBD

Nov. 19 CAL POLY, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 24 DELAWARE STATE, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 27 CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 1 at New Mexico State, 7 p.m. (TBD)

Dec. 5 IDAHO, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 9 MONTANA STATE (at Kennewick, Wash., 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 17 RIDER, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 19 SIU EDWARDSVILLE, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 22 vs. San Diego (at Las Vegas, Nev.), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 23 vs. Drake/New Mexico St (at Las Vegas, Nev.), 4:30/7 p.m. (Fs1)

Dec. 29 SANTA CLARA, (at Spokane, WA), 11 a.m.

Jan. 5 at Washington*, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 10 at Colorado*, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 12 at Utah*, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 17 CALIFORNIA*, 7 p..m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 19 STANFORD*, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 24 at Oregon State*, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 27 at Oregon*, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 30 UCLA*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 2 USC*, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 7 at Arizona State*, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 9 at Arizona*, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 16 WASHINGTON*, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Feb. 20 COLORADO*, 7 p.m. ( Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 23 UTAH*, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 28 at Stanford*, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 2 at California*, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 6 OREGON*, 8 p.m. (FS1)

March 9 OREGON STATE*, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

March 13-16 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas, Nev.)