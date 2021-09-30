MBK: Complete 2021-22 Schedule Released

Washington State men's basketball will open the 2021-22 season at home against Alcorn State, Nov. 9, with a noon tip-off on the Pac-12 Network as part of a double-header with the women's team as announced by the conference office Wednesday.

All home contests throughout the Pac-12 will appear on the conference network or its television partners with the Cougs appearing on the Pac-12 Network 19 times including nine times in Pac-12 play.



The rest of the WSU's contests will appear on the partner networks of the Pac-12 with the Cougs playing six times on the ESPN family of networks as well as five times on FS1 and once on CBS.



For WSU, the start of the Pac-12 schedule begins early once again with a trip to Arizona State, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network. The early conference contests continue three days later back in Pullman when the Cougs play host to USC, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

After closing out non-conference play before the holiday break the Cougs jump back into Pac-12 play before the calendar changes as WSU hosts Washington, Dec. 29, at Beasley Coliseum. The first half of the Boeing Apple Cup series is set for an 8 p.m. tip on ESPNU.

With the new year comes the first road trip in conference action with the Rocky Mountain Road Trip as the Cougs go to Colorado, Jan. 6, and Utah, Jan. 8. The Cougs contest against the Buffs marks the second-straight game for WSU on the ESPN family of networks and will tip off at 6 p.m. PT. The Saturday contest in Salt Lake City will tip off at 3 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network.

Returning home for the Bay Area duo the Cougs host Stanford for a midweek showdown on Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The week closes on the Pac-12 Network against Cal at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.



After the week at home the Cougs hit the road and head west to Oregon, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m., and Oregon State, Jan. 22, the latter of which will feature on ESPNU with a 5 p.m. tip-time.



The return trips begin to close out the end of the month as Utah (Jan. 26 – 7 p.m.) and Colorado (Jan. 30 – 7 p.m.) come to the Palouse. The final game of the month against the Buffs will see the Cougs play on FS1 for the first time on the year, the first of five such contests over the final half of the conference season.

Returning to the road the Cougs head to California for the first time on the year with a trip to Stanford (Feb. 3 – 6 p.m.) and Cal (Feb. 5 – 1 p.m.) to complete the season series with the Bay Area schools. The Cougs return to the Palouse to take on Arizona for the one and only time on the year on Feb. 10 as the two teams meet on FS1 at 6 p.m.



The Sun Devils make the return trip from the opener back in early December to close out the weekend on Feb. 12 as the two sides tip off on the ESPN family of networks at 7 p.m.

The final regular season road strip commences for the Cougs as WSU plays three-straight away from the Palouse beginning Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at UCLA in the lone matchup with the Bruins due to the unbalanced Pac-12 schedule. All weekend long in Los Angeles the Cougs can be watched on FS1 as WSU finishes the trip south with a second clash with USC, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m.



From California the Cougs will travel to Seattle to finish the Boeing Apple Cup Series against rival Washington, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. The season closes at home for the Cougs with a pair of contests against Oregon State (March 3) and Oregon (March 5). The Cougs face off against the Beavers at 8 p.m. on FS1 while the regular season finale against the Ducks is one of the nationally featured contests on CBS with a 1 p.m. tip-off from Beasley Coliseum.



All 12 league schools will head to Las Vegas, for the Pac-12 Tournament, March 9-12. The tournament will once again be held at T-Mobile Arena with games appearing on the Pac-12 Networks and FS1 with the championship game live on Fox.