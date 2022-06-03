MBK: Cougs add big man from France

Hitting the international recruiting trail once again and adding to the front court, Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith has announced the official signing of French big man Maël Hamon-Crespin (Paris, France).



Hamon-Crespin is the second international big to sign with the Cougs joining Adrame Diongue in the front court for the 2022-23 season.



"We are thrilled that Maël has decided to become a Coug," said Smith. "He is a skillful big man with size, which is an important piece to our puzzle. With his ability to make threes and stretch the floor, he will complement our lengthy and athletic front-court talent.



"He comes from the elite French junior program INSEP, and he is very experienced in international competition. Maël comes from a wonderful family, his mother, Florence, has been integral in his development in the game. We are truly blessed. Go Cougs!"



Despite his youth at just 17 years of age, Hamon-Crespin has spent the last three seasons playing for Pôle France (PFYM INSEP) club in Nationale Masculine 1 (NM1). In 2021-22, the 6-9 forward averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while playing in the NM1.



In Adidas Next Generation Tournament play the young big was even better netting 11.7 points on 41.6% shooting in nearly 22 minutes of action. In addition to club action, Hamon-Crespin has played for the French, most recently at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challenges where he averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 24.4 minutes of action in the tournament.