WHAT: Colorado (16-9, 7-6) at Washington State (10-15, 3-9)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Wed., Feb. 20, 7 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Don MacLean); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

We learned in Washington State’s pair of consecutive road victories over Arizona State and Arizona that when the Cougars shoot the basketball well, play some defense and keep their composure, they are capable of beating anybody in the Pac-12.

But we also learned in last Saturday’s frustrating home loss to rival Washington that when it comes to protecting second half leads, WSU remains a work in progress.

The next chapter of the 2018-19 season unfolds Wednesday night when the Cougars host Colorado at Beasley Coliseum. If WSU wants to finish above 11th place in the Pac-12, they’ll need to finish strong.

“We’re still a team that is improving and still a team with an opportunity to grow,” Ernie Kent said following the loss to the Huskies. “We haven’t hit anywhere near our ceiling. If we continue to listen, stay humble, learn the game in terms of our miscues and our guys gel and stay together, we will grow. We have to regroup. Playing Colorado and Utah (Saturday) will tell us how far we have come.”

Wednesday marks just the 18th all-time meeting between Washington State and Colorado. The Buffaloes won the first meeting of the season, 92-60, on Jan. 10 at Boulder. However, Robert Franks did not play in that game (one of five game he has missed this season) as he recovered from a hip injury.

Kent hopes the Cougars demonstrate Wednesday that they learned some important lesson heading into Wednesday night’s battle with the Buffaloes.

One is don’t turn the ball over, especially down the stretch of a close game.

“We had some bad turnovers that could have been prevented by making a better pass,” Kent said Tuesday. “The points we left on the floor was probably the biggest thing we saw. We know we let a game get away to a veteran team that hung in there and closed out the game.”

After scoring 21 or more points in four straight games, Franks was held to 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting by Washington. It marked the second fewest shot attempts by the senior from Vancouver, WA this season and the fewest against a Pac-12 school. But he also committed five turnovers, most since conference plays started.

“I’m sure Robert can clean up some things just as the rest of the team can clean up some things,” Kent said.

So, getting Franks back to the level he displayed against the Arizona schools is a priority. So too is making sure JUCO sophomore guard Marvin Cannon maintains the high energy level he enjoyed against UW when he scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, both team highs, in a season high 37 minutes.

“Marvin has had a consistency of energy since day one,” Kent said. “He loves to play and he’s a positive spirited young man that is hard on himself at times. But he does bring a ton of energy. I was afraid of him hitting the wall the past three weeks, but he certainly burst out (vs. UW). He fed off the crowd.”

Colorado heads to the Palouse riding a five-game winning streak that has moved them from 10th place in the conference into a tie for fifth, just a half-game out of third place and one game out of second. With five regular season game remaining, the Buffs are still very much in contention for a top-four Pac-12 finish and the conference tournament first-round bye that goes with it.

“We told our players Washington State is a totally different team than who we saw when they were in Boulder in January," Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said earlier this week. "Franks makes a big, big difference. He’s a great 3-point shooter. And we’re a different team than we were in January. We've got two teams that are playing good basketball right now."

Over their last five games. Colorado is averaging 13.4 assists per game and shooting .500 from the floor. Defensively, the Buffs have held opponents to 41.0 percent shooting over the last five games and have held opponents to an average of just 30 rebounds per game.

“The biggest thing is they play much tougher and they play more together,” Kent said of Colorado. “They have tremendous leadership. Coach Boyle has done a tremendous job making sure they’re moving in the right direction. They are a team that has jelled nicely.”

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Feb. 20 COLORADO, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 23 UTAH, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 28 at Stanford, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Marc h 2 at California, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 6 OREGON, 8 p.m. (FS1)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Feb. 20-24)

Wed., Feb. 20

Stanford at Arizona State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Utah at Washington, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Thur., Feb. 21

California at Arizona, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Oregon at USC, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Feb. 23

Oregon State at USC, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Utah at Washington State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun. Feb. 24

California at Arizona State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

PAC-12 STANDINGS (As of Feb. 20)

Washington 11-1 (20-5)

Oregon State 8-4 (16-8)

Utah 8-5 (14-11)

Arizona State 8-5 (17-8)

Colorado 7-6 (16-9)

Stanford 7-6 (14-11)

USC 7-6 (14-12)

Oregon 6-6 (15-10)

UCLA 6-7 (13-13)

Arizona 5-8 (14-12)

Washington State 3-9 (10-15)

California 0-13 (5-20)