WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs conclude regular season with 3 games in the desert

The Cougs hit the road for the final three regular season games as they head to Arizona to take on the Wildcats in Tucson on Thursday and two games in Tempe against Arizona State.

Arizona stole a 2OT victory at Pullman to start 2021 as the Cougs missed 18 free throws to allow the Wildcats to take the victory. The Cougs look to snap a three-game skid against the Wildcats and pick up their first win in Tucson since Feb. 9, 2019 when WSU downed Arizona, 69-55 to complete the desert sweep.

The biggest story surrounding the Cougars this week has been sophomore Noah Williams, who earned several national awards after leading WSU to hard fought victories over Cal and Stanford last weekend.

Following a historic weekend inside Beasley Coliseum, Williams added a pair of national honors to his trophy shelf after being named the NCAA March Madness and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

The weekly awards came alongside the sophomore's first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award after leading the Cougars to a weekend sweep of the Bay Area schools behind a record-setting scoring performance on the court.

Williams becomes just the third Cougar men's player to earn the USBWA's top weekly honor and the fourth Coug overall. He joins women's freshman phenom, Charlisse Leger-Walker as Cougs to take home a national weekly award this season. Williams joins Robert Franks (Feb. 10, 2019) and Faisal Aden (Jan. 22, 2012) on the elite list of Cougar men to have been selected for the award.

The stellar sophomore put together one of the most epic scoring weekends in program history scoring a combined 72 points, the most by a Coug over a weekend series, surpassing Bennie Seltzer's record of 68 set in 1993.

He became just the fifth Coug all-time to score 30+ points in back-to-back games and the first since Seltzer. After scoring a then career-high 32 points against Cal Thursday, Williams beat his own mark with a 40-point effort against the Cardinal Saturday, the first 40+ point performance for a Coug since the legend Klay Thompson's 43-point performance in 2011.

His 40 points were the most points scored by a Pac-12 player this season and the most scored in a conference game since 2016.

Freshman Andrej Jakimovski did his best Luka Doncic impression over the weekend by averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9 assists per game while hitting 5-of-11 from deep.

WSU has thrown around its size in the paint as the Cougs enter the game grabbing 38.0 rpg, the best season average in nearly half a century since grabbing 40.0 rpg in 1975-76. Additionally, the Cougs are averaging 3.6 blocks per game, posting 3+ bpg for the first time since 2015-16.