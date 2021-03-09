WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs face Arizona State Wed. in P12 Tourney opener

Looking to finish the season on a positive note, the Cougs take on a familiar foe in the first round of the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament with a rematch of their regular season finale against Arizona State on Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams run back their game from Feb. 27 when ASU took the win, 77-74, in overtime on a last second three-pointer by Remy Martin. The Cougs struggled early, trailing by 8 with 5 to play in the half before going on a run and tying it at the break.

The second half played out similarly as WSU erased a 9 point ASU advantage with 6 minutes to play to force overtime. WSU had chances to win at the end of regulation and take the lead in the final seconds of OT but came up short, opening the door for Martin to take the win.

In the loss, five Cougs scored in double-figures led by Noah Williams and Aljaz Kunc who each scored 15 while playing without Isaac Bonton.

The Cougs enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 9 seed looking to pick up where they left off last season as the last victory in the nation before the season shut down.

A year ago, the Cougs came up with a historic win in the opening round at the Pac-12 Tournament by defeating #6 seed Colorado, 82-68, to advance to the second round of the tournament, becoming the first 11-seed to win its opening game in the tournament.

The win also marked the first time for WSU winning a conference tournament game while seeded 9th or lower. Additionally, the win was just the 6th all-time (6-20) for the Cougs at the tournament and the first since 2009 when the tournament was held in Los Angeles and was the Pac-10 Tournament.

WSU has a chance to win back-to-back games to open the conference tournament for the first time since a three-year streak from 2007-09. The Cougs guaranteed their first winning record since 2011-12 and their first back-to-back .500 or better seasons since 2010-11, 2011-12.



The winner of Wednesday's Washington State-Arizona State matchup advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 seed Oregon Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT.



BONTON EARNS SECOND-TEAM All-PAC 12 HONORS: After finishing fourth in the conference in scoring, guard Isaac Bonton was named Second-Team All-Pac 12 Tuesday. Sophomore Noah Williams earned honorable mention recognition. In addition, the Cougs freshmen bigs were recognized for their excellence with Efe Abogidi earning All-Freshman honors while Dishon Jackson took home All-Freshman Honorable Mention recognition.