The Washington State men’s basketball team (4-1) hits the road for the second time this season as it heads to Las Cruces, N.M. to take on New Mexico State (5-1 on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT.

The game will not be televised but is available on the WAC Digital Network at www.wacdigitalnetwork.com and can be streamed on various devices including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Saturday marks the first all-time meeting be-tween Washington State and New Mexico State, as well as WSU’s second game this season against a member of the WAC.The Cougars fell to Seattle U, in Kent, Wash., 78-69, on Nov. 14, without leading scorer Robert Franks. New Mexico State is joined in the WAC by Cal Baptist, CSU Bakersfield, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, Kansas City, Seattle U, UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

WSU is looking for its first nonconference road win since defeating Idaho, 76-66, in 2013 at Moscow. The Cougars have lost seven-straight conconference road games

New Mexico State enters Saturday's game with a 5-1 overall record, including a 3-1 home mark. NMSU's only loss of the season came at the hands of Saint Mary's by the score of 73-58 on Nov. 14. The Aggies have wins over local rivals UTEP (home and away), New Mexico (on the road) and Eastern New Mexico.

Head coach Chris Jans is in his second season after taking NMSU to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18, it's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years. AJ Harris, Terrell Brown and Ivan Aurrecoechea lead the Aggies balanced scoring attack, averaging 13.0, 11.5 and 11.0 points per game, respectively.

For Washington State, Robert Franks has reached the 20-point plateau in all four games he’s played this season as he scored 30 points against Cal Poly, 24 against Delaware State and 22 against CSUN. Franks has two double-doubles and is adding 8.8 rebounds per game along with his Pac-12 leading 26.8 points per game, which ranks sixth nationally.

Junior Isaiah Wade is averaging 13.0 points per game after putting up a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds at Seattle U in just his second game as a Cougar..He missed WSU’s game s against Delaware State and CSUN.

Freshman CJ Elleby, junior Ahmed Ali and se-nior Viont’e Daniels are all also averaging double figures with 11.4, 11.0 and 10.0 points per game, respectively. Elleby recorded his first career double-double Nov. 27 vs. CSUN with career highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds and is averaging 7.8 rebounds on the season.