UP NEXT: The Trojans come to town as we host USC, Saturday at 4 p.m. at @WSUBEASLEY ! #GoCougs Preview: https://t.co/HI1FXCzoIA Tickets: https://t.co/ecdUJUtoGX #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/uA21SgszrX

WHAT: USC (12-9, 5-3) at Washington State (8-13, 1-7)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Sat., Feb. 2, 4 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Daron Sutton, Dan Dickau); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

Washington State faced one of the tallest, most athletic teams in the Pac-12 Wednesday night when they lost to UCLA by 20 points at Beasley Coliseum.

Saturday’s mid-afternoon battle with USC promises more of the same as the Trojans have two players standing 6-foot-10 or taller in the starting lineup while WSU’s tallest projected starter is 6-foot-9 forward Jeff Pollard.

Two weeks ago, USC beat UCLA, 80-67, to start a three-game winning streak that was snapped Wednesday night at Washington in a 75-62 road loss to the Huskies as UW raced out to a 15-4 lead and never trailed thereafter. The setback in Seattle dropped USC to 0-5 on the road this season, 0-3 in the Pac-12.

“USC is another long, strong, athletic team,” said Kent, who team took a mandatory day off on Thursday before practicing Friday at Beasley Coliseum in preparation for the Trojans. “We definitely need our energy for that game.”

Again, the key for the Cougars is on the defensive end of the floor. Their lack of success this season since Pac-12 play started may be attributable directly to their inability to stop teams from scoring. Seven of WSU’s first eight opponents have shot 52.3 percent of better from the floor, topped by UCLA’s 58.8 percent shooting on Wednesday night.

“You can not let an athletic team get going on you because it’s hard to slow them down,” Kent said. “When you play a big team (like UCLA or USC) you have to razor sharp because you’re margin of error is very small. You have to mentally tough in terms of blocking out and rebounding and rotating, If you’re not, their athleticism will just gobble you up.”

Senior forward Bennie Boatwright, USC’s leading scorer (17.3 ppg) has averaged 19.5 points (214 total), 7.3 rebounds (80 total) and 2.7 assists (30 total) in the last 12 games. He has also made 49.4 percent of his shots in those games (77-for-156). Junior forward Nick Rakocevic has scored at least 15 points in 13 games and has at least 8 rebounds in 15 games. Rakocevic is averaging 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Rakocevic currently ranks among the Pac-12's top 10 in five categories: rebounds (2nd), blocked shots (4th), field goal percentage (9th), offensive rebounds (2nd) and defensive rebounds (3rd)

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Feb. 2 USC, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 7 at Arizona State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 9 at Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 16 WASHINGTON, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Feb. 20 COLORADO, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (Jan. 30-Feb. 3)

Wed., Jan. 30

UCLA 87, Washington State 67

Washington 75, USC 62

Thur., Jan. 31

Arizona State 95, Arizona 88 (OT)

Oregon State 76, Colorado 74

Oregon 78, Utah 72

Sat., Feb. 2

UCLA at Washington, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oregon State at Utah, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

USC at Washington State, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oregon at Colorado, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sun. Feb. 3

Stanford at California, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

(All Times Pacific)