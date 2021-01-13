WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs face UCLA in rare midweek matinee Thursday

The Cougs stay on the road in California as they head south to take on UCLA and USC. First up for WSU is preseason favorite UCLA, which remains the only team in the conference undefeated in Pac-12 play at 5-0 entering the weekend.

The Bruins and the Cougs played two classic overtime games last season with both teams holding serve on their home courts. UCLA has five players averaging double-figures but is still adjusting to play without their top player after losing All-Pac-12 talent Chris Smith (12.6 ppg) to a torn ACL four games ago.

OPENING FIVE: WSU is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak at UCLA dating back to 2009. . .Senior Isaac Bonton has been hot for the Cougs in 2020-21, averaging 21.7 ppg on 51.1% (24-47) shooting, including 42.1% (8-19) from deep while also averaging 5.3 assists per game. . .Freshmen have powered the Cougs as Efe Abogidi (11), Andrej Jakimovski (9), and Dishon Jackson (3) have moved into the starting lineup. Their combined 23 starts is the fourth most in Division I. . .WSU enters the game one of the top defensive units in the country, ranking #1 in defensive FG% (.355) and #2 in defensive effective FG% (.401) as well as #27 in scoring defense (62.0). Additionally the Cougs are #9 in the country in rebounding at 42.6 rpg, the highest rebounding average since 1971-72 (45.3 rpg). . .Freshman Andrej Akimovski has established himself as the Cougs' top sniper hitting 50% (9-of-18) from behind the arc in the last three games. 22-of-56 (39.3%) for the season.

JAKIMOVSKI THE MACEDONIAN SNIPER: Finding his groove in both college basketball and the United State, freshman Andrej Jakimovski has proven to be the Cougs' top sniper. He has hit multiple three-pointers in 7-of-11 games including a season best five at Stanford. His average of 2.0 triples per game ranks 6th in the Pac-12 and 1st among freshman. While it's still early in the season, Jakimovski has a chance to put himself among the elite freshmen in WSU history with the top-10 beginning at 31 3-pt makes (Eddie Hill, 1991 & Isaac Fontaine, 1994). The freshman record is held by Klay Thompson (2009) with 68.

FRESHMEN FRONT COURT: Entering the year as one of the youngest teams in the conference, the Cougs' youth has been served as the freshmen have taken over on the Palouse. Against Arizona, freshmen Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski, and Dishon Jackson (1st career start) became the first trio of true freshmen to start a game for WSU for the first time since March 9, 2006 vs Oregon at the Pac-10 Tournament (Aaron Baynes, Caleb Forrest, Chris Matthews). The trio finished the game with a combined 34 points on 22 FG attempts, 22 rebounds, 3 blocks and only 3 turnovers. In three games the trio is shooting 25-of-62 (40.3%) for 28 ppg while grabbing 52 combined rebounds and eight blocks. On the year, the trio has started 23 combined games the fourth most in Division I. Abogidi leads the way having started all 11 games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: UCLA has won its last four games and has been ranked No. 21 in this week's top-25 Coaches' Poll. . .The Bruins have opened 5-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2012-13 (UCLA opened 7-0 in 1993-94). . .Dating back to last season, UCLA has won 12 of its past 13 Pac-12 contests. . .Dating back to last January, the Bruins have won 13 consecutive home games (including the last 10 in Pac-12 play). . .Dating back to last January, UCLA has won 20 of its previous 25 games (by an average of 9.7 points per game). . .UCLA has six players who have averaged at least 9.9 points per game (Jaime Jaquez Jr., team-best 12.8 ppg). . .UCLA has committed fewer fouls than the opposition in all 11 games during the 2020-21 season. . .Nine players on the Bruins' 14-man roster have each scored at least 10 points in at least one career game with UCLA.



UCLA INDIVIDUAL NOTES: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (35.0) & Tyger Campbell (34.9) rank second and third, respectively, in the Pac-12 in minutes per game. . .Tyger Campbell (11.6 ppg, 6.5 apg) leads the Pac-12 in assists per game (6.5) and total assists (72). . .Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA in 3-pointers made (18-for-39, 46.2%) and has made at least one 3-pointer in all 11 games. . .David Singleton ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in best 3-point shooting percentage (47.1%, 16-for-34). . .Cody Riley averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two wins last week. He made 10 of 14 shots through both games.