Washington State men's basketball will host seven nonconference games at Pullman, along with one in Kennewick, Wash. and one in Spokane, Wash., fifth-year head basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Monday.



The Cougars' nonconference schedule is set as well as all of the weeks and locations for their conference opponents. The Pac-12 will announce the completed conference schedule in conjunction with the Pac-12 Network following television selections by the networks.



The completed schedule with dates, opponents and times is expected to be released in September. Washington State will have just two repeat opponents from last season's nonconference schedule, Idaho and Seattle U, as the Cougars and Vandals will meet for the 113th-consecutive season, the longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River.



That game will take place Wednesday, Dec. 5. Washington State and Seattle U met last season at Pullman, and will meet this season in Seattle on Wednesday, Nov. 14.



"We're excited about our nonconference schedule," Kent said. "We have great fans all over the state, so being able to host games in Kennewick and Spokane, along with a road game in Seattle, is a great opportunity for us. Opening the Pac-12 schedule on the road is always tough, but it will be great to have all our students back when we host the Bay Area schools to open the home portion of our league schedule."



Following an exhibition game against Walla Walla University on Sunday, Nov. 4 at noon at Beasley Coliseum, WSU will open the 2018-19 regular season hosting Nicholls State out of Thibodaux, La. on Sunday, Nov. 11 in a doubleheader with the WSU women's basketball team.

Shortly after the opener, WSU hits the road to take on Seattle U on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The Cougars return home on Monday, Nov. 19 to host Cal Poly in the first of three-straight home games. Games against Delaware State (Saturday, Nov. 24) and Cal State Northridge (Tuesday, Nov. 27) follow.



WSU's game against Delaware State takes place two days after Thanksgiving and the day after Cougar football hosts the Huskies in the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 23. Washington State's only other road nonconference game takes it to Las Cruces, N.M., to take on New Mexico State on Saturday, Dec. 1.



After returning to Pullman, WSU will host border-rival Idaho on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The Cougars' Tri-Cities Game returns as they host Montana State on Sunday, Dec. 9 at Kennewick's Toyota Center.



Following finals week at WSU, the Cougars host Rider, Monday, Dec. 17 and SIU Edwardsville, Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Beasley Coliseum. Both those games are a part of the home portion of the Continental Tires Las Vegas Classic in which the Cougars will head to Las Vegas to take part in the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22-23. The other three teams in Las Vegas will be Drake, New Mexico State and San Diego, as the Cougars have the chance to meet the Aggies for a second time in the season.



The Cougars will once again host a game at Spokane Arena as they host Santa Clara on Saturday, Dec. 29, to conclude the nonconference portion of their 2018-19 season.



The Cougars open Pac-12 play with three-straight road games beginning at Washington the week of Jan. 2-6.



New season tickets are now on sale. Mini plans go on sale Monday, Sept. 18. Single-game tickets will be available for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members beginning Monday, Oct. 2, while the general public will be able to purchase them beginning Monday, Oct. 16.



For more information on tickets, please visit www.wsucougars.com or email the ticket office at athletictickets@wsu.edu. The timeline and pricing can be found here.

2018-19 WASHINGTON STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Sun. Nov. 4 WALLA WALLA (Exhib.), Noon

Sun. Nov. 11 NICHOLLS STATE

Wed. Nov. 14 at Seattle Univ.

Mon. Nov. 19 CAL POLY

Sat. Nov. 24 DELAWARE STATE

Tues. Nov. 27 CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Sat. Dec. 1 at New Mexico State

Wed. Dec. 5 IDAHO

Dec. 9 vs. Montana State (at Kennewick, WA)

Mon. Dec. 17 RIDER

Wed. Dec. 19 SIU EDWARDSVILLE

Sat. Dec. 22 v. San Diego (at Las Vegas)

Sun. Dec. 23 v. Drake/New Mexico State (at Las Vegas)



Sat., Dec. 29 SANTA CLARA (at Spokane, WA)





