When Washington State stunned Arizona and Arizona State on the road two weekends ago, Cougars senior Robert Franks accounted for 40.6 percent (65 of 160 points) of WSU’s offensive output, leading some national analysts to label Ernie Kent’s team as one of the top ‘one-man teams’ in the country.

But in WSU’s last two games, Franks’ teammates have flipped the script.

In Wednesday night’s pleasing 76-74 home win over previously scolding hot Colorado, Franks made just 6-of-19 field goal attempts and scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in a team high 38 minutes of action. The other eight Cougar players who saw action combined to shoot 19-of-36 (52.7 percent), including 8-of-13 from 3-point distance. Four players (Franks, CJ Elleby, Marvin Cannon and Ahmed Ali) scored in double figures.

Against Washington, Franks was limited to 10 field goal attempts in 39 minutes and scored 16 points. The rest of the team, though, was 19-of-39 overall from the field (48.7 pct.), 14-of-24 from inside the arc. JUCO transfer Marvin Cannon had 25 points and eight rebounds.

“I want our guys to continue feeling how much better they’ve gotten over the time of dealing with adversity with the losses and hanging in there,” Kent said after Wednesday’s win over the Buffaloes. “Noe they are starting to have some success. They just need to stay grounded and want more success. That starts on Saturday with another difficult opponent (Utah) coming in here.”

Make no mistake, though, Franks has proven to be the most valuable piece on the Cougars, scoring in double figures in 20 of his 21 games he’s played this season. Consider – when Franks missed the first meetings of the season with UW and Colorado in early January with a hip injury, WSU lost both games by a combined 50 points.

But with Franks on the floor, WSU turned the table, losing by two points to the Huskies in a game they controlled for over 30 minutes and beating the Buffaloes by two points at home, a massive 34-point swing from the outcome in Boulder on Jan. 10.

“It shows Frank’s value to this team and what he means to us,” Kent said. “But his value is not only in scoring and rebounding. He takes pressure off the other players that are now freed up to do their thing. Robert brings back stability and he gives confidence to the other players. They can start to grow now because everybody is looking at Robert.

“More importantly, with him back, we can put a more athletic team on the floor and our length is better. Robert is at the top of every scouting report. It’s been great watching CJ come back to his game, Marvin Cannon was steady, Isaiah wade had a big rebounding game (8 rebounds in 15 minutes), Ahmed Ali hit some big buckets. We had some huge blocks coming down the stretch.”

Kent believes the experience of going through the UW game with the many swings of the pendulum back and forth over the final 10 minutes helped his team survive Wednesday’s nail-bitter that featured 22 lead changes. WSU lead for just over 21 minutes compared to 11 minutes for CU.

“When you lose a close game, something has to be gained,” Kent said. “That’s why you always look on the positive side of things. Losing a game like the U-Dub game, we had to do a lot of things right to be in position to lose the game. You just have to get past that. This game, it was important to win and learn how to do that and close out an opponent as good as Colorado. There are big learning curves coming out of both games.”

Besides doing a better job closing out the game, WSU has improved dramatically in two areas over the last four games – defense and rebounding. In each of the last three wins, the Cougars have held the opponents below 38 percent from the field. Neither Arizona school reached 34 percent, while Colorado shot 37.9 percent (25-66) Wednesday night, including just 33 percent (12-36) in the second half.

WSU has also outrebounded the opponent twice in those four games with one ending in a deadlock (39-39 at Arizona).

“Our rebounding is better because we can put length on the floor,” Kent said. “We’ve also settled in on rotations and there is a better flow to the game. Guys are ready to go in and contribute. They’re a lot more accountable for what we need them to do on and off the floor. They are more focused and locked in.”

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Feb. 23 UTAH, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 28 at Stanford, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Marc h 2 at California, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 6 OREGON, 8 p.m. (FS1)

March 9 OREGON STATE, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

(End Regular Season)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (Feb. 20-24)

Wed., Feb. 20

Arizona State 80, Stanford 62

Washington State 76, Colorado 74

Washington 62, Utah 45

Thur., Feb. 21

California at Arizona, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Oregon at USC, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Feb. 23

Oregon State at USC, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Utah at Washington State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun. Feb. 24

California at Arizona State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

