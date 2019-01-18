WHAT: Stanford (8-9, 1-4) at Washington State (8-9, 1-3)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Sat., Jan. 19, noon PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (TBA); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

You could hear the sense of relief in Ernie Kent’s voice.

Thursday night’s convincing (and much needed) 82-59 victory over California didn’t just snap the Cougars’ six-game losing streak and gave WSU their first conference win of the 2018-19 season, it temporarily lifted the dark clouds hanging over the program for the past month.

But Washington State (8-0 at Beasley Coliseum this season) has little time to celebrate with struggling Stanford coming to the Palouse for a noon PT matchup at Beasley Coliseum. Two-game conference winning streak for the Cougars? Very doable.

“With a noon tip, it’s going to come quick,” Kent told the Washington State IMG Network late Thursday night. “We really can’t celebrate this win because we haven’t done anything. We have another game coming quick. Our preparation (Friday) is extremely important to get ready for that game on Saturday.”

The most notable storyline from Thursday’s comfortable 23-point win over the Golden Bears was the anticipated return of leading scorer and rebounder Robert Franks to the lineup. Franks didn’t start but he played 31 minutes and scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting with eight rebounds and two assists.

If nothing else, the contest demonstrated again WSU is a much more dangerous team offensively when Franks is on the floor.

“Now that we’re getting healthy, we can grow as a team and gain some confidence,” Kent said. “One thing Franks does is stay in rhythm. He calms the floor down. He knows the system. He frees up other players just being on the floor. His presence allows us to play at a different tempo and in a different way. Our guys can get out and run and it speeds the game up.”

Sophomore JUCO forward Marvin Cannon continued his excellent play by scoring 11 points and grabbing four rebounds in 31 minutes. It was his sixth double figure scoring game of the season. His putback dunk was a big play in the win over Cal.

“He is an exceptional athlete,” Kent said. “Marvin is the type of player that gets the crowd and the bench into the game when he makes plays. He had a huge dunk.”

Six-foot-9 junior forward Jeff Pollard didn’t miss a shot when he was on the floor, going 4-for-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, scoring 10 points in 21 minutes. He has scored 10+ points in two of the last three games.

“Jeff is a very good player,” Kent said. “He just needs to have confidence and push through the fatigue. When he gets a little winded he wants to come out of the game. But I tell him, ‘You can’t come out of the game. You’re playing too well. Stay on the floor and run.’ He can really score on both little guys and big guys.”

Stanford sophomore KZ Okpala ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.9 ppg) and three-point field goal percentage (.451), and eighth in rebounding (6.5 rpg). In conference play, he is averaging 21.2 ppg (second) and 7.6 rpg (sixth).

Sophomore Daejon Davis has averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 assists in his last nine games. Freshman Cormac Ryan is one of the Pac-12’s top 3-point shooting threats, ranking second in the conference with an average of 2.3 three-point field goals per game.

Okpala, one of 11 freshmen and sophomores on the young Stanford roster, has ten 20-point games this season, most in the Pac-12, including the last three contests. Through 17 games, freshmen and sophomores account for 83 percent of Stanford's scoring (1,019 of 1,234) and 80 percent of Stanford's rebounding (486 of 605).

