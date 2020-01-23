WSU hits the road to take on Colorado Thursday night in search of another top-25 win on the year. The road is tough for the Cougs who look for their first win in Boulder in its ninth trip to Colorado. The Buffs have been stellar at home going 8-2 including a top-10 win over Oregon. The Buffs enter the game one of the top defenses in the country allowing 89.7 pts per 100 (20th best in the nation) while holding teams to an effective FG% of 45.1 (34th nationally). Three players average double-figures with McKinley Wright (13.5) and Tyler Bey (13.1) leading the way.



LAST TIME OUT: WSU 89, OSU 76: Whenever Isaac Bonton drained a 3-pointer or dished out an assist, NBA and Washington State great Klay Thompson was on his feet, cheering on the young point guard. Thompson ended up spending a lot of time on his feet as Bonton scored a career-high 34 points and Washington State beat Oregon State 89-76 on Saturday in front of a packed house that saw Thompson's jersey retired.



ELLEBY PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK : CJ Elleby took home his first career Pac-12 POW award Jan. 20 after leading the Cougs to a sweep of the Oregon Schools. Elleby became the first underclassman for WSU to win the award since Klay Thompson in 2009. He went for 25 and 14 against #8 Oregon, a career-best on the glass, and 22-9-5 against Oregon State. For the weekend, Elleby averaged 23.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 4.0 apg.

BONTON'S BIG DAY: Playing in front of the Splash Brothers, Isaac Bonton put on a show to remember against Oregon State as the junior point guard scored a team season-best 34 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing 8 assists. He is the first Pac-12 player to go 30-8-8 since 1997 when STATS began its database. His 34 points was tied for the 32nd best performance in WSU history and the first 30-point game since Robert Franks dropped 37 on Oregon State March 9, 2019. In the game, Bonton was 14-of-14 from the line, two shy of the single game record of 16-of-16 done twice before, the last by Taylor Rochestie vs Oregon Jan. 17, 2009.