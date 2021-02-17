WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs host Cal Thursday to begin final home weekend

Losers of two straight and nine of its previous 12 games, hosting the lowly Cal Bears might be exactly what the doctor ordered for Washington State.

The final home weekend of the 2020-21 season begins with a rematch against Cal and continues Saturday afternoon against Stanford (1 p.m.).



The biggest question head into Thursday's game at Beasley Coliseum is the health status of leading scorer Isaac Bonton, who missed Monday night's last-second loss to UW with an ankle injury. He enters the week having scored 20+ points in four of the last six games (26 against UCLA) while averaging 19.5 ppg in Pac-12 play.

Freshman Dishon Jackson has continued his development as one of the top big men in the Pac-12 having posted double-digit points in each of the last two games including a career-high 18 pts against #20 USC.

Cal, mired in last place in the Pac-12 with a 3-13 conference mark, is coming off a big win over Colorado Saturday as they defeated the Buffs, 71-62, at Berkeley behind 28 points from Matt Bradley (the third leading scorer in the Pac-12).

The last time the Cougs faced the Bears, WSU took a 71-60 win over Cal at Berkeley, the first road conference win of the year for the Cougs. Cal was without Bradley in the contest and Bonton took advantage by scoring 22 points in the win.

The Cougars are in search of their first season sweep of the Bears since 2018 when they kick started a three-game winning-streak against Cal. WSU is looking to even its record at home against Cal entering the game 31-32 all-time at Pullman.

After battling an ankle injury most of the year, junior Aljaz Kunc, the longest tenured Coug, has picked up where he left off as the Cougs' most consistent contributor off the bench. The third-year Coug has found his groove in February (four games, missed OSU due to illness) as he has hit double figures in three of the four contests.



In five games, Kunc is averaging 11.0 ppg (58.3% FG, 57.1% 3PT, 88.9% FT) while averaging 5.0 rpg. He tied a career high with 14 points against Washington when he went 5-for-5 from the floor.