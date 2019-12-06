Having spent four straight contests on the road, the Cougs come "home" to take on New Mexico State Saturday afternoon.

For the Cougs, the home game will still send the team away from Beasley as WSU plays its annual Spokane Game at the Spokane Arena. In 34 games in Spokane, the Cougs are an even 17-17, but have dropped the last two.

The Cougs and Aggies are intimately familiar with one another having played twice last season with New Mexico State winning both contests (at Las Cruces and at Las Vegas). The Aggies finished runners-up at the Cayman Islands Classic falling to George Mason in the finals after losing a 15-point lead.

Despite the loss, NMSU has won three of the last four games, including a 59-56 win over UTEP last Tuesday. NMSU started the tournament with a 78-70, OT, win over Colorado State.

Tony Miller has emerged as WSU's super-sub after scoring 18 points at Idaho. In the last two games, Miller is averaging 14.0 points on 84.6% (11-of-13) shooting in 16.5 minutes per game. He has grabbed 3.5 rebounds and a team-best 2.5 steals on the defensive end, showing off athleticism and gritty playmaking in the front court.-

Entering the week, the Cougs remain one of the best in the nation at taking care of the ball with just 72 turnovers in eight games, 9.0 per game, the fewest in all of Division I basketball. On the other end of the floor, the Cougs have forced 16.4 turnovers per game thanks to 7.5 steals per contest.

WSU has turned those turnovers into 18.0 points per game. Individually, CJ Elleby and Jaylen Shead lead the way defensively at 1.88 and 1.71 steals per game, respectively.

Elleby has scored in double-figures in all 8 games while eclipsing 20 points in five games, three times hitting his career-best of 27. Elleby is 4th in the Pac-12 in scoring and 39th nationally at 20.1ppg.

Jeff Pollard enters Saturday's game averaging a career-best 9.1 points per game while leading the Cougs at 51.9% (27-52) from the floor. In addition, Pollard has hit 11-of-13 from the free throw line. He has scored in double-figures in four of seven games including scoring a career-best 16 points against Colorado State.

LAST TIME OUT: Washington State 78, Idaho 65. Led by season-best efforts off the bench by Tony Miller (18) and Noah Williams (12), the Cougs got back on track with a 13-point win over Idaho on the road in the Battle of the Palouse. The Cougs led from start to finish thanks to a balanced effort that saw four scorers in double-figures while Jaylen Shead quarterbacked the offense from the point. In an all-around effort, Shead posted 6 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assist, and 3 steals to lead the Cougs to victory.