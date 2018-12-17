UP NEXT: We host Rider in the first of four games in seven days, Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at @WSUBEASLEY ! Preview: https://t.co/1DBtVBkP19 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pzbrZ77eOf

What: Rider (4-3) at Washington State (5-3)

Where: Beasley Coliseum, Pullman WA

When: Mon., Dec. 17, 7 p.m. PT

TV: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Ben Braun); Washington State IMG Sports Radio Network (Matt Chazanow)

Looking to bounce back from a loss to Montana State, Washington State returns to Pullman to host Rider Monday night in the first of two games in the Las Vegas Classic to be played at Pullman before heading to Las Vegas for games Dec. 22 (San Diego) and 23 (Drake or New Mexico State).

The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Ben Braun (analyst) on the call.

Monday marks the first ever meeting between Washington State and Rider, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Wednesday, the Cougars host SIU-Edwardsville at Beasley Coliseum in the second game of the Las Vegas Classic.

WSU will again look to senior Robert Franks to handle the bulk of the scoring load. Franks is currently averaging a Pac-12 leading 24.4 points per game, 10th highest in the country. Franks has reached the 20-point plateau in six of the seven games he's played this season, including a season high 30 points against Cal Poly.

Franks has three double-doubles and is averaging 8.0 rebounds (seventh-best in Pac-12) per game along with his impressive scoring average. With 937 career points, Franks needs just 63 points to become the 37th WSU men's basketball player to score 1,000-career points.

Freshman CJ Elleby is the only other Cougar averaging in double figures with 14.4 points per game (15th in Pac-12).