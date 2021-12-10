MBK: Cougs host South Dakota St. Saturday in Spokane

OPENING FIVE: Heading back to Spokane for the first time since the 2019-20 season the Cougs face off against South Dakota State for the first of two games at the arena up north. The Cougs have never played the Jackrabbits.



WSU is 18-17 in games at the Spokane Arena having defeated New Mexico State, 63-54, last time in Spokane.



Cougs are coming off their most complete win of the year, a 94-60 win over previously unbeaten Weber State. 5 Cougs scored in double-figures led by Noah Williams with 17 points. Freshman phenom Mouhamed Gueye came up with his first career double-double (14&10). He has led the Cougs in rebounding in 5 games.



Defensively the Cougs pushed their defensive rating to 93.1 per 100 (43rd in the country) while holding opponents to 43.3% effective FG% (21st). Offensively the Cougs are at 108.6 per 100 (57th in the country).

WSU improved its NET rating to 37 coming into the game - an all-time high in the rating system which started in December 2020.



GAME INFORMATION VS. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: The Cougs head to Spokane for the first of two neutral site non-con contests, the first pitting WSU versus South Dakota State Saturday afternoon.



The Jackrabbits are 8-3 on the year after a stunning upset at the hands of Idaho Wednesday in Moscow. Saturday's matchup will be the first in program history for the Cougs against the Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits enter the game the #2 scoring offense in the country at 90.5 ppg. They have done their damage from deep hitting 11.4 3PT per game on the nation's best 44.5% from deep.



Noah Freidel leads the attack at 19.8 ppg hitting 3.6 3PT per game on 41.4% outside shooting.



NEXT UP: The Cougs play their final two non-conference games at Beasley beginning Wednesday against New Mexico State. The last time the two teams played came in 2019-20 at the Spokane Arena with the Cougs coming out ahead 63-54. It was WSU's first win over the Aggies in three games having met twice previously in 2018 in Las Cruces and in Las Vegas. The Aggies are 7-2 on the year with their lone losses coming to Utah State and New Mexico, a loss they would avenge a week later.



LAST TIME OUT: WSU 94 - WEBER STATE 60: Noah Williams scored 17 points, Mouhamed Gueye had his first double-double and Washington State handed Weber State its first loss of the season, 94-60 on Wednesday night. The Cougars (7-2) put five players in double figures. Gueye had 14 points with 10 rebounds, TJ Bamba and DJ Rodman also had 14 points and Michael Flowers added 13 points and five assists. Washington State shot 72% (23 of 32) in the second half, going 9 of 12 from 3-point range. The Cougars finished 13 of 22 behind the arc and shot 58%.



SPOKANE ARENA: Returning to the Spokane Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 season the Cougs are set to play twice up north taking on South Dakota State and Boise State (Dec. 22). The Cougs have played 35 games in Spokane posting an 18-17 record at the Arena having won their last time in Spokane, a 63-54 win over New Mexico State. The Cougs have been playing in Spokane since 1995, playing every year until the Covid-19 shortened 2020-21 season.