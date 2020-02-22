MBK: Cougs host Stanford in final regular season home game
Stanford Notes
It's time to honor our seniors this Sunday. 5 pm at Beasley before the Cougs take on Stanford in the home regular season finale.— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) February 21, 2020
📰>> https://t.co/IwAyd4b2Ny#GoCougs #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/MWBVlbz3PW
On Tuesday, @TjBamba_ scored 3️⃣9️⃣ pts and tied his school’s record for rebounds with 2️⃣1️⃣!— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) February 20, 2020
Tonight is his senior night and then off to the playoffs!
Next year, he’ll be getting loose on the Palouse‼️
Good luck tonight TJ! 🎉#GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/MgnYd5EWjg
Pac-12 Schedule (Sat. 2/22 and Sun. 2/23)