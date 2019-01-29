WHAT: UCLA (11-9, 4-3) at Washington State (8-12, 1-6)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Wed., Jan. 30, 7 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein and P.J. Carlesimo); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

Washington State coach Ernie Kent must wonder which Cougars team will show up for Wednesday night’s Pac-12 encounter against UCLA at Beasley Coliseum.

Will it be the one we saw last week in the second half at Oregon State and the first half at Oregon when the Cougars shot the lights out, or the one that struggled to get anything going in the first half in Corvallis and the second half in Eugene?

If you know the answer to that question, call Kent right away.

Sunday’s 78-58 loss at Oregon may have characterized WSU’s frustrating 2018-19 season better than any other game. The Cougars shot a remarkable 77.2 percent (17-22) in the first half at Eugene and took a 39-35 lead into halftime.



"The first half was the best basketball we have played offensively in a Pac-12 game this year," Kent said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "We moved the ball, made the extra pass and shot in rhythm. We did a good job controlling tempo and took good shots. All our guys looked comfortable."



But WSU couldn’t sustain the performance, shooting an ice cold 33.3 percent (8-24) in the second half, faltering down the stretch (outscored 20-5 in final 8-1/2 minutes) towards another Pac-12 road loss.

If nothing else, Kent wants to see his team put together 40 minutes of consistently good basketball, a rarity this season, instead of the all-too-frequent ‘Tale of Two Halves’ scenario. Baby steps, after all.

“Do we want to look and play like the Washington State in the first half (at Oregon) or look and play like we have in a lot of other games in the second half,” Kent said after the Oregon loss. “All we did was knock ourselves out of rhythm. We had bad looks and took hurried shots. When we have a great rhythm, we play extremely smart and hard, they listen and we do everything right.

“But in the second half we had to many guys with individual agendas that started gunning the ball. We can’t play that way. If you want to play that way, we’ll keep everybody else in the locker room and you can play by yourself and play 1-on-13. We continue to teach that the more in rhythm we are and play the right way, the more success we'll have. That's just growing pains for our guys."



WSU has lost nine of its last 10 games, and is a woeful 12-49 against Pac-12 competition over the past four seasons.

Besides defending a lot better than they have since conference play started, one thing WSU must do is find another reliable scorer. Robert Franks (21.2 ppg) and freshman C.J. Elleby (16.1) account for 48.2 of the Cougars’ scoring output. The third leading scorer is Ahmed Ali, and he is shooting less than 40 percent from the floor and averaging 7.8 points per game.

With just one day to prepare (Monday was a mandatory day off), WSU faces UCLA for the only time this season on Wednesday night. The Cougars have lost four-straight to the Bruins, with their last win coming Jan. 3, 2016 at Pullman. UCLA is making its first trip to Pullman in two years.

UCLA snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday with a thundering 90-69 victory over Arizona at Pauley Pavilion as sophomore guard Kris Wilkes torched the Wildcats for a career high 34 points, the most points scored by any UCLA underclassmen in nearly four years. Wilkes, averaging 17.8 points per game, leads four Bruin scorers averaging double figures. He has scored in double figures in all 20 Bruins games.

UCLA is 4-3 under interim coach Murry Bartow (son of the late Gene Bartow, who served as head coach at UCLA and UAB in the 1970s and 80s). Bartow replaced the fired Steve Alford on Dec. 31 following a discouraging 15-point home loss to Liberty.

UCLA opened Pac-12 play with victories over Stanford, Cal and Oregon (OT) before dropping three straight to Oregon State, USC and Arizona State. The 21-point win over Arizona got the Bruins back on the winning track.

Along with crosstown rival USC, the Bruins are one of the tallest teams in the Pac-12. Not surprisingly, UCLA leads the conference in rebounds per game (43.0) and ranks No. 2 in rebounding margin (+5.8). Freshman 7-foot-1 center Moses Brown is fourth in the Pac-12 in rebounds per game (9.0).

"You don't realize how big, long and athletic they are until they get here," Kent said. "UCLA is one of the tallest teams in the country. They have a lot of legs and arms all over the floor. (Brown) is just another piece of it. We're not going to match them in terms of height unless Davante Cooper (6-11) does some amazing things and plays well. He might get some minutes. We have to try our best to neutralize (Brown) so he won't have a monster game. We're not going to stop him completely because he is too big, too good, too talented, too athletic."



NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 30 UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 2 USC, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 7 at Arizona State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 9 at Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 16 WASHINGTON, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Jan. 30-Feb. 3)

Wed., Jan. 30

UCLA at Washington State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

USC at Washington, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Thur., Jan. 31

Arizona at Arizona State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oregon at Utah, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Feb. 2

UCLA at Washington, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oregon State at Utah, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

USC at Washington State, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oregon at Colorado, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sun. Feb. 3

Stanford at California, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

(All Times Pacific)