WHAT: Utah (14-12, 8-6) at Washington State (11-15, 4-9)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Sat., Feb. 23, 5 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Eldridge Recasner); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow)

With three victories in its last four Pac-12 games, Washington State is playing its best basketball of the 2018-19 season. If the Cougars can win at least three of their final five games, WSU would tie for the most conference wins under Ernie Kent (7 in 2014-15) and give them the most overall wins under Kent (current high is 13).

In order to tie or set new team highs in the aforementioned categories, Saturday’s home contest against Utah is essentially a must win. The Utes won the first matchup between the two schools on Jan. 12 in Salt Lake City by 18 points.

But as we saw Wednesday night when WSU nipped Colorado, 76-74, six weeks after the Buffaloes walloped WSU by 32 points in Boulder, previous results are meaningless, especially when the Cougars’ leading scorer and rebounder Robert Franks missed the first game with an injury.

A win over Utah, which shot just 28 percent in Wednesday's 62-45 loss to Washington in Seattle, would also give WSU its second weekend conference sweep of the season, and the second in three weekends. But to achieve that the Cougars must snap a 10-game losing streak to the Utes, and play solid defense.

Utah has scored 81 or more points in seven of the 10 games during the winning streak over WSU, whose last win in the series came Jan. 12, 2014 in Pullman (49-46).

Kent hopes WSU’s current hot streak means conference opponents can no longer count on a trip to the Palouse as a sure win.

“One of the positives from our (recent) success is teams can no longer come up to the Pacific Northwest and put all your attention on UDub,” Kent said after Wednesday night’s win over Colorado. “You have to come over here and play now. This is not an easy trip. The more we can play at a high level, it makes its more difficult for opponents when they come here.



"It’s tough to get here. If we can continue with our environment and play well, this becomes a very tough road trip. It gives us an opportunity to grow and have some home success here. We just need to keep plugging.”

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Feb. 23 UTAH, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 28 at Stanford, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 2 at California, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

March 6 OREGON, 8 p.m. (FS1)

March 9 OREGON STATE, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

(End Regular Season)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (Feb. 20-24)

Wed., Feb. 20

Arizona State 80, Stanford 62

Washington State 76, Colorado 74

Washington 62, Utah 45

Thur., Feb. 21

Arizona 76, California 51

USC 66, Oregon 49

UCLA 68, Oregon State 67

Sat., Feb. 23

Oregon State at USC, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Utah at Washington State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun. Feb. 24

California at Arizona State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

