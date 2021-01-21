WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs host Utah tonight

The Cougs return home after two weeks on the road to take on a Utah squad coming off a split in Salt Lake City with the Bay Area schools.

The Utes picked up an upset of Stanford to start the weekend before being stunned by Cal to finish off their homestand. Timmy Allen leads the way at 17.3 ppg. The Utes have won the last 12 matchups between the two teams but have not won on the road in conference play since winning on the Palouse Feb. 23, 2019.

OPENING TIP: WSU is 8-1 at home on the year where they have outscored opponents by nearly 10 points per game. . .Senior Isaac Bonton continues his hot streak in 2021, averaging 23.0 ppg on 51.8% (44-85) shooting including hitting 46.9% (15-32) from deep while also averaging 4.6 assists per game. His 30-game double-digit streak is the second-longest active streak in the country. . .Freshmen have powered the Cougs as Efe Abogidi (13), Andrej Jakimovski (11), and Dishon Jackson (4) have moved into the starting lineup. Their combined 29 starts is the fourth most in Division I. . .Freshman Dishon Jackson has found his footing in the starting lineup and has averaged 7.4 ppg and 4.6 rpg in the last five contests. He went for a career-best 14 & 7 at USC in the Cougs last outing.

NEW YEAR, SAME BONTON: WSU's top scorer Isaac Bonton has scored in double digits in every game dating back to Dec. 21, 2019 against Incarnate Word. He has 37 career double-digit scoring games. The streak is the second-longest active streak in country behind Iowa's Luka Garza. . .On the year Bonton is averaging 18.9 ppg, 2nd among all Pac-12 scorers. He is also third on the team in rebounding at 4.5 rpg. He has five times scored 20+ points (four in the last five games), including a season-high 28 in the opener and 27 at USC. He has 10 career 20+ point scoring efforts. On the year the senior is third in the conference in getting to the line with 73 attempts (47th in the country) and makes at 48. In addition to his offensive spark, Bonton has been the Cougs' best perimeter defender having posted a team-best 23 steals on the year including 12 in the last five games.

FRESHMEN FRONT COURT: One of the youngest teams in the conference, the Cougs youth has been served as the freshmen have taken over on the Palouse. Against Arizona, freshmen Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski, and Dishon Jackson (1st career start) became the first trio of true freshmen to start a game for WSU for the first time since March 9, 2006 vs Oregon at the Pac-10 Tournament (Aaron Baynes, Caleb Forrest, Chris Matthews). The trio finished the game with a combined 34 points on 22 FG attempts, 22 rebounds, 3 blocks and only 3turnovers.In five games the trio is shooting 44-of-93 (47.3%) for 26 ppg while grabbing 78 combined rebounds and 14 blocks.On the year, the trio has started 29 combined games the fourth most in Division I. Abogidi leads the way having started all 13 games.

UTAH NOTES:Heading into the fourth full week of conference play, Timmy Allen’s 17.3 points per game is good for fifth-best in the league while Mikael Jantunen paces the conference with a .636 shooting clip. His 63.6-percent shooting would rank 12th-best in the nation, but his 4.2 FGM average is just shy of the 5.0 FGM average minimum. Pelle Larsson’s .920 (23-of-25) clip at the line ranks second behind the .938 clip (45-of-48) from Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas.Rylan Jones’ 4.1 assists average is seventh best in the league while his 3.46 assists to turnover ratio is third in the Pac-12 and 18th nationally. Meanwhile, the sophomore’s 1.64 steals per game is fifth most. Outside of his five-point performance against USC on the road, Allen has been on a tear in his last eight games averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Mesa, Ariz., product has scored 18 points or more in seven of the eight games with the aforementioned five-point game at USC. In addition, the 6-6 forward has been shooting a .479 clip (56-of-117) from the floor during that stretch.