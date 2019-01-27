Washington State couldn’t miss in the first half. Then they couldn’t make a shot in the second.

After one of best shooting halves in recent memory, the Cougars went cold in the second, being outscored 20-5 down the stretch, as they remained winless on the road this season with a 78-58 loss at Oregon Sunday night.

WSU trailed by five points, 58-53, with 8:53 left after freshman CJ Elleby made on of two free throws. But the Ducks scored the next 10 points over the ensuing five minutes for a 68-53 lead, and the Cougars couldn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Marvin Cannon ended WSU’s dry spell lasting 5:19 with a putback basket with 3:34 left. But it was too little too late. WSU made just two of its last 10 shots from the floor.

Louis King scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and Kenny Wooten had 20 to help Oregon. Paul White added 18 points for the Ducks (12-8, 3-4 Pac-12), who came back from a four-point halftime deficit to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a fifth home loss of the season.

Oregon went ahead for good at 48-44 on two fast-break baskets by King off WSU turnovers as the Ducks opened the second half on a 13-5 run.

Robert Franks had 19 points to lead the Cougars (8-12, 1-6), who lost their third game in a row and ninth of their last 10. CJ Elleby added 15 points and Jeff Pollard had 10.

The Cougars shot just 8 of 24 in the second half and were 25 of 46 overall for 54.3 percent. They also committed 17 turnovers off which the Ducks scored 21 points. Oregon went 16 of 26 in the second half and 30 of 55 (54.5 percent) for the game.

For the sixth time in seven Pac-12 games, WSU’s defense again allowed an opponent to shoot better than 52 percent from the floor.

Franks was 6 for 6 with two 3-pointers for 15 points as WSU took a 39-35 lead into halftime. The Cougars made 15 of their first 17 attempts, including a run of 10 in a row, and finished the half 17 of 22 for 77.3 percent.

The Ducks, however, converted seven WSU turnovers into nine points to keep contact, led by King with nine points and White with eight, despite shooting 14 of 29 (48.3 percent).

BIG PICTURE: Washington State couldn't sustain any offense in the second half after giving the Ducks all they could handle in the first. The Cougars got just five points from starting guards Ahmed Ali and Viont'e Daniels, who went scoreless in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts UCLA on Wednesday night.

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 30 UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 2 USC, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 7 at Arizona State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 9 at Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 16 WASHINGTON, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

PAC-12 RESULTS (Jan. 24-27)

Thur., Jan. 24

Washington 61, Oregon 56

Utah 70, Stanford 66

USC 80, Arizona 57

Colorado 68, California 59

Oregon State 90, Washington State 77

Arizona State 84, UCLA 73

Sat., Jan. 26

Washington 79, Oregon State 69

USC 69, Arizona State 67

Stanford 75, Colorado 62

Utah 82, California 64

UCLA 90, Arizona 69

Sun. Jan. 27

Oregon 78, Washington State 58