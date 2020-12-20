WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs look to continue unbeaten start against Prairie View A&M

The Cougs begin their final two non-conference games with a Monday afternoon home matchup against Prairie View A&M. WSU is 2-0 all-time against the Panthers with both wins coming at home.

The two teams last played in 2001, a 103-55 win for WSU. In both games, the Cougs have scored over 100 points , including a program record point total in a 131-78 win in 1991. WSU is 29-3 all-time in games in which it scored 100 points.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the year but have not played since Nov. 29 when they fell 86-64 at Louisville. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr., has led the way early with 11.7 ppg including scoring 20 points against the Cardinals.

THINGS TO KNOW

-- At 6-0 the Cougs are off to their best start since 2017-18 (6 straight wins to open the season). The Cougs best run/start of the modern era came in 2007-08 going 14-0 to begin the year including winning their first two Pac-12 contests. T

-- Sophomore Noah Williams has led the Cougs in scoring in three straight games and has hit double-figures in five-straigh, including a career-best 21 points against Montana State Friday.

-- Even without their leading scorer, the Cougs put together their most dominant offensive effort of the year downing Montana State, 82-54. WSU hit 80+ points six times last season including an 82 point effort against Colorado at the Pac-12 Tournament.

-- WSU enters the week as one of the top defensive units in the country, ranking #16 in scoring defense, allowing just 57.8 points per game and #5 in effective FG% at just 38.8% allowed.

BOGIDI TUNING HEADS: Early in his young career, the Cougs appear to have a budding star on their hands in big man Efe Abogidi as the freshman has been dominant in the front court for the Cougs, starting all six games and averaged 8.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 1.5 bpg in 21.2 mpg.



In addition, he has showed off his range hitting 4-of-8 from deep. The freshman is fourth in the Pac-12 in rebounding and first in defensive rebounding at 5.83 per game. His 1.5 bpg ranks fifth in the conference.



Abogidi posted his first career double-double against Montana State by tallying 19 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant effort. He became the first Cougar to record 15+ rebounds in a game since Drick Bernstine, vs. Bethune-Cookman, Dec. 22, 2017



RIM PROTECTION: For the first time in a half decade the Cougs have legit rim protectors in the form of sophomore Volodymyr Markovetskyy and Efe Abogidi. With the pair in the middle of the paint the Cougs are averaging 4.2 blocks per game (25 total) with the two shot blockers averaging 1.5 blocks per game apiece.



The last time the Cougs averaged over 3.0 bpg came in the 2015-16 season when the team averaged 4.5 bpg led by Valentine Izundu at 2.17 bpg (50 total). The record for the Cougs is 155 total blocks (4.55 bpg) in 2007. Last season, the Cougs produced just 85 total blocks (2.7 bpg) led by CJ Elleby's 21 total blocks (0.65 bpg).

