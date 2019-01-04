UP NEXT: It's finally time to open Pac-12 play as we head to Seattle to take on Washington in the @Boeing Apple Cup Series! Preview: https://t.co/qBTjIDvDn7 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/B3gIfuQwSD

WHAT: Washington State (7-6) at Washington (9-4)

WHERE: Alaska Airlines Arena (10,000), Seattle, WA

WHEN: Sat., Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Aaron Goldsmith, Eldridge Recasner); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow).

Even as his team readies for the start of Pac-12 play shackled by a 3-game losing streak, Washington State coach Ernie Kent is cautiously optimistic about the Cougars.

Hampered by injuries, including one to leading scorer Robert Franks, WSU’s six losses have all come by single digits, including a three-point loss to New Mexico State in Las Vegas and a seven-point setback to Santa Clara in Spokane in the last two outings.

Franks, averaging 22.1 points per game along with a team-high 7.9 rebounds, has already missed two games this season (at Seattle U. and Santa Clara) for different reasons (sore foot; hip contusion) and is listed as ‘day-to-day’ for Saturday night’s Pac-12 opener at Apple Cup series rival Washington in Seattle.

“The guy I’m most concerned about is Robert Franks,” Kent said Thursday. “However, we think he should be ready to play (Saturday). We’ll have to wait and see on that.”

The Cougars have played nine games without at least one of three major contributors. Besides Franks, senior guard Viont'e Daniels (concussion) has missed four games and junior forward Isaiah Wade (ankle sprain) has sat out three games.

“In five of our six losses, we were without a starter due to injury,” Kent said Thursday. “In just about every game, we’ve been right there with three minutes to go. All in all, I’m pleased with how our new guys have performed. I’m pleased with how this team has performed knowing we’ve had one piece missing. At the same time, we definitely feel we’ve left some games on the floor.”

Daniels and Wade are back to ‘100 percent’, Kent said. Wade is averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10 games with one start and was beginning to play outstanding basketball when the injury bug struck. Wade scored a combined 31 points in the two games against Seattle Univ. and Cal Poly before the ankle injury forced him to miss the games against Delaware State, CSUN and New Mexico State (first meeting). Since returning seven games ago, Wade has scored just 18 total points. Wade is shooting 57.1 percent (24-42) in 10 games.

“We have to get Isaiah Wade back to playing the way he was before his injury,” Kent said.

Freshman C.J. Elleby (15.6 ppg) is the only other Cougar player who averaged in double figures during non-conference play. Together, Franks and Elleby have combined for 46 percent of WSU’s scoring through the first 13 games.

Saturday’s clash marks the 288th meeting between Washington and Washington State in men’s basketball with the Huskies hold a 183-104 advantage in the all-time series. However, the Cougars have won two of the last four games at UW.

It has been a close, hard-fought rivalry as just two of the last 14 games in the series have been decided by more than 8 points. Those last 14 meetings between the Cougars and Huskies have been decided by an average of 6.9 points.

“The Huskies are a very good veteran basketball team and they can get going on you,” Kent said. “We have a lot of new guys. We’re going to have to play a really smart, heady basketball game and make sure their experience is not a factor in the game. We have to match that with our intelligence.”

Next week, WSU travels to Colorado and Utah. The Cougars won’t return to Beasley Coliseum until Jan. 17 when they began a two-game homestand against California.

“We won’t make any excuses,” Kent vowed. “You have to play. The road has made us stronger. Hopefully, that will play dividends as we open up Pac-12 play. If we can somehow manage our schedule early on, it turns in our favor in the second half of Pac-12 play.”

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 5 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 10 at Colorado, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 12 at Utah, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 17 CALIFORNIA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 19 STANFORD, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (Jan. 3-5)

Thur., Jan. 3

Utah 96, Arizona State 86

Arizona 64, Colorado 56

USC 82, California 73

UCLA 92, Stanford 70

Sat., Jan. 5

Utah at Arizona, 11 a.m. (Pac-12 Network)

California at UCLA, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Colorado at Arizona State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon State at Oregon, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Washington State at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun., Jan. 6

Stanford at USC, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

