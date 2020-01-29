WSU returns to Beasley Coliseum to take on the Arizona Schools with a midweek tilt against Arizona State Wednesday night on ESPNU.

The last time the two teams met the Cougs ran past the Sun Devils in Tempe, 91-70, kicking off a road sweep of the two desert schools. The Sun Devils are 3-3 in Pac-12 play, winning two-straight, sitting just ahead the Cougs in the standings. They are coming off the second-biggest comeback this season in DI overcoming a 22-point deficit to upset Arizona last week.

The Sun Devils are one of the best defensive teams in the nation giving up just 93.4 points per 100 possessions (32nd in the nation). Arizona State is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1980-81 and is the only Pac-12 team to make March Madness the past two seasons.

ASU's Remy Martin is the only Pac-12 player since 1996-97 to open conference play with six straight games of scoring 20+ points.He is second in the league in scoring at 19.74 points per game and second in steals (1.84 per game with 19 on the year). ASU leads the Pac-12 in steals at 7.95 per game (151 in 19 games) while its turnover margin (+3.63) is second behind only Washington State (+4.33

LAST TIME OUT: UTAH 76, WSU 64 - Leading early but trailing at the half, the Cougs overcame a 12-point deficit early in the second half to take a 43-42 lead with just under 14 minutes to play. However, despite 21 points from Isaac Bonton, the road win was not to be as the Cougs struggled down the stretch allowing the Utes to pull away for the win in the lone game between the two sides in the regular season.

BONTON SCORING AND DISHING: Transferring in to WSU from Casper College, junior Isaac Bonton has had his ups and downs adjusting to major college basketball, but is second on the team in scoring at 14.7 ppg. Bonton has scored in double-figures in 17 of 20 games played while leading the team in scoring seven times including five Pac-12 games. He is riding a 10-game double-digit scoring streak including all 8 games in Pac-12 play.

During those 10 games, Bonton is averaging 17.2 ppg while shooting 40.8% (58-142) from the floor and 43.6% (24-33) from deep in 33.8 minutes per game. In addition to his own scoring, Bonton leads the team with 76 assists on the season, 3.8 per contest while also sporting a 1.5 assist/turnover ratio. He ranks 9th in the Pac-12 in assists per game.

