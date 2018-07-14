Friday the 13th turned out to be a good luck charm for three basketball standouts from the Seattle area offered by Washington State during the summer evaluation period:

1. Tari Eason (Garfield): The 6-foot-7 rising junior at Garfield is a member of the Class of 2020. He does not yet have a Rivals.com profile page.



2. Jamon Kemp (Rainier Beach): The 6-foot-4 three-star shooting guard is the son of former Seattle Sonic and NBA star Shawn Kemp. Arizona has expressed interest. His Rivals profile lists no offers, but a story by GoAzCats.com hints at a Montana offer. "There aren't many answers just yet for why Kemp's list is not as lengthy as some other prospects in his class, but for now he remains focused on improving his game while he waits for schools outside of Montana to get involved even more," GoAzCats.com wrote about Kemp, who said a number of schools expressed interest in the spring. He recently transferred from Garfield to Rainier Beach.



3. MarJon Beauchamp (Rainier Beach): Another standout Seattle prospect Arizona and other Pac-12 rivals are aggressively chasing. Beauchamp is one of the nation's top prospects for 2020 as the 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting guard is ranked No. 27 nationally by Rivals.com. He currently holds a half dozen offers: Wazzu, UW, Arizona, Florida State, Marquette and Eastern Washington. He told GoAzCats that Kansas and North Carolina have expressed interest. "There is a lot to like about the Seattle-based wing prospect as he has the length to be a strong defender who can rebound and handle the ball, and when his shooting is consistent he is everything you would want in a shooting guard prospect," GoAzCats.com wrote about Beauchamp.

