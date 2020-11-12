WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs picked 11th in poll; Bonton named to 2nd Team

For the first time since 2011-12, UCLA has been voted the favorite to win the 2020-21 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball title in a vote of 23 media members who cover the league.

Just 10 points separated the top three teams - UCLA, ARIZONA STATE and OREGON - in the poll, the closest vote among the top three in the 37-year history of Conference preseason picks.

The Bruins, who were ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 earlier this week, collected nine first-place votes and 251 points to edge projected runner-up Arizona State - the AP preseason No. 18 Sun Devils garnered five first-place votes and 246 points to match their highest ever preseason prediction (2008-09 Media, 1985-86 Coaches).

Defending Pac-12 regular-season champion and AP preseason No. 20 ranked Oregon netted seven first-place votes and 241 points to slot in third.

STANFORD picked up one first-place vote and 209 points to check in fourth, its highest appearance since 2012-13 (fourth), while ARIZONA (173 points) and USC (one first-place vote, 154 points) rounded out the top half of the poll. COLORADO, UTAH, WASHINGTON, CALIFORNIA, WASHINGTON STATE and OREGON STATE completed the predicted order of finish.

Media have correctly picked the Conference winner 17 times in 31 tries, including five times in the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12), while the winner has been accurately chosen in 21 of the 36 all-time preseason votes

BONTON NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-P12 2ND TEAM: Entering his second season in the Conference of Champions, senior Isaac Bonton was named to the preseason Second Team All-Pac-12 as announced by the conference office Thursday morning.

2020 marks the second time in Pac-12 history the conference recognized a preseason all-conference team with 20 players earning the award. Bonton is the second Coug to earn a preseason honor following CJ Elleby who earned first team honors in the inaugural season of the team last year.



In his first year as a Coug, Bonton flashed his dominance on the offensive end, finishing the year 11th in scoring in the Pac-12 at 15.3 points per game despite missing four games in the heart of the season due to injury.



His 15.3 points per game ranks fifth among returning players this season in the conference. In addition to his scoring, Bonton led the Cougs in assists at 4.0 per game, ranking ninth in the conference.



Playing on the biggest stage in front of the Cougars legend Klay Thompson, Bonton dropped a team season-best 34 points while adding eight rebounds and eight assists becoming the first Pac-12 player to go 30-8-8 since 1997 when STATS began its database.



Bonton did his damage from all around the court but was nails from the line in Pac-12 play by setting a program record for free throw excellence at 88.6% (62-70), breaking David Sanders' 1988 record of 88.3% (53-60).



Bonton and the Cougs begin the new campaign Wednesday, Nov. 25 at home against Texas Southern. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. as part of a double-header with the women's basketball team.

