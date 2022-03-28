MBK: Cougs ready to face Texas A&M in college hoops mecca

The Washington State men's basketball team arrived in New York City Saturday and after two days of practicing and enjoying the sites around the 'City That Never Sleeps,' will square off with Texas A&M of the SEC Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, long considered the mecca of college basketball.

Tuesday's contest marks the second time the Cougars have reached the NIT semifinals, and just the third all-time meeting between the two programs. WSU has won two of three games on the road (at SMU, at BYU) in the NIT. WSU snapped SMU's 19-game home winning streak in round two and drilled BYU in Provo where BYU was 13-2 on the year.

Michael Flowers became the program's single-season three-point king with 100 makes on the year passing Klay Thompson's 2011 record of 98. He has been on a tear in the NIT averaging 19.3 ppg on 45.2% shooting. He scored 27 points at BYU in the quarterfinals, the second best NIT scoring performance in program history.

Defensively, the Cougs have allowed 64.7 points per game and are 23rd in the country in defensive rating at 93.0 per 100 possessions. (DI average of 102.9). Efe Abogidi leads the way with a defensive rating of 90.0. In the NIT, the WSU defense has been rock solid allowing just 57 ppg to three high-flying offenses. The pressure has been felt on the perimeter where the Cougs have allowed the three sharp-shooting opponents to shoot just 15.9% (10-of-63).

The Cougs opened the 2022 NIT tournament with an impressive 63-50 win over Santa Clara at home at Beasley Coliseum. In round two, the Cougs took down 1-seed SMU, 75-63, in Dallas, handing the Mustangs their first loss at home in 2021-22. The win was just the second on the road in the NIT for the Cougs and the first since 1995. In Provo, the Cougs blasted BYU, 77-58, to earn their trip to NYC.

WSU and Texas A&M have three common opponents as Texas A&M defeated Oregon State in the regular season while taking down Alcorn State and Oregon in the NIT. The Cougs defeated all three of the same opponents (splitting the season series with the Ducks). The Aggies are on the road for the first time in the NIT after hosting the opening three rounds en route to New York.