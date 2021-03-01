WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs' regular season finale at Arizona State cancelled

🚨UPDATE🚨 Due to recent health and safety developments within the Washington State basketball program working within the university's COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men's basketball game at Arizona State, scheduled for Monday, March 1, has been postponed. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/9AgvDRvUbx

Due to recent health and safety developments within the Washington State basketball program working within the university's COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men's basketball game at Arizona State, scheduled for Monday, March 1, has been postponed.



The game may be rescheduled at Las Vegas if a date and time can be found. The Cougars are next scheduled to take the floor at the Pac-12 Tournament at Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 10 in the 8-9 game scheduled for 1 p.m.