 WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs' regular season finale at Arizona State cancelled
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 14:24:16 -0600') }} football Edit

MBK: Cougs' regular season finale at Arizona State cancelled

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Due to recent health and safety developments within the Washington State basketball program working within the university's COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men's basketball game at Arizona State, scheduled for Monday, March 1, has been postponed.

The game may be rescheduled at Las Vegas if a date and time can be found. The Cougars are next scheduled to take the floor at the Pac-12 Tournament at Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 10 in the 8-9 game scheduled for 1 p.m.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}