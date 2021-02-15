WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs seek season sweep over UW for second straight year

The second half of the Boeing Apple Cup Series tips off at Beasley Coliseum Monday night as the Cougs host the UW Huskies looking to secure the season sweep for the second-straight year.

The last time the Cougs swept the season series in back-to-back years was 2006-08 when the Cougs won seven-straight over three years. Last time, in Seattle, WSU dominated winning 77-62, the largest winning margin in Seattle since a 21 point win in 1994.

The Cougs dominated the paint against the Huskies scoring 42 points in the paint while Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams combined for 46 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cougars have controlled the rivalry as of late having won three-straight against the Huskies including the last two matchups in Seattle. In three games, Bonton averaged 19.0 ppg while sophomore Williams averaged 15.3 ppg.

However, Bonton is likely questionable for the game due to an ankle injury suffered late in Saturday night's loss to USC. Kyle Smith, though, said after the game that he wouldn't be surprised if Bonton played tonight.

"“He’s tough, I think he’ll be back Monday," Smith said. "He’s a little shook up but he wants to play in that game Monday. Hopefully he can.”

Smith is the second WSU head coach to win his first three games against UW.

WSU split its weekend series with the LA schools, downing #24 UCLA Thursday before falling Saturday to #20 USC Saturday. Bonton continues to dominate the Pac-12 by scoring 20+ points in four of the last six games (26 against UCLA Thursday) while averaging 19.5 ppg in Pac-12 play.



Last time against UW, Bonton scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Sophomore DJ Rodman has been red hot since returning from injury, hitting 11-of-19 shots from deep in his last four games. On the year he his shooting 43.6% (17-for-39) from behind the arc.