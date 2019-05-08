Freshman Noah Williams, a 6-foot-5, 192 pound guard from O'Dea High School in Seattle, has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Washington State men's basketball program beginning with the 2019-20 season, Cougar head coach Kyle Smith announced Tuesday.

"We are excited to have Noah Williams join our program," Smith said. "He has been a priority for us since we were hired. Noah brings a winning pedigree as he was a State champion this past season at O'Dea High School. He is a big lead guard who can disrupt opponents with his length and size. We hope he can be a building block for our future."

Son of Cougar basketball standout, Guy Williams, Noah Williams spent his high school career at O'Dea HS in Seattle, where he helped lead the Fighting Irish to the 2019 Washington 3A boys' basketball State championship as a senior.

He was named the championship game MVP with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the title game victory over Mt Spokane. Williams averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a senior as he picked up ALL-USA Washington Boys Basketball Second Team, All-Metro League, All-Region, All-State and honorable mention All-America honors.

A four-time All-Metro League honoree, Williams averaged 15.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals as a junior and 16.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals as a sophomore. As a freshman Williams averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals as he helped lead O'Dea to the state championship game.

A two-sport athlete, Williams played wide receiver on O'Dea's football team for two seasons, where he was a two-time All-Metro League honoree and helped lead his team to two state championship games (2017 and 2018) as the team won the 2017 3A State championship.

Williams' father, Guy, played at WSU for two seasons, 1981-82 and 1982-83, where he averaged 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over his WSU career after transferring from San Francisco. In an injury-shortened season in 1982-83 he was named NABC District 14 second team and Honorable Mention All-America by The Sporting News after averaging 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per outing in 15 games.

He scored a then-WSU record 43 points against Idaho State on Jan. 3, 1983, which still ranks third on the Cougars' single-game list. The Cougars advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season.

COUGS WILL PLAY IN CAYMAN ISLANDS TOURNAMENT: Washington State will compete in the 2019 Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 25-27, 2019 at John Gray Gymnasium at Georgetown, Grand Cayman, it was announced Tuesday.



"The nonconference tournaments are great opportunities for teams to find out where they stand," WSU head coach Kyle Smith said. "With this field, we will be tested to say the least. In addition, I love to snorkel. It is always great for our young men to experience different climates and cultures. No one on our team has ever been to the Cayman Islands, which should offer up life-long memories."

The Cougars will be joined by Colorado State, George Mason, Loyola Chicago, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, and South Florida. WSU played New Mexico State at last year's Las Vegas Classic and Loyola Chicago two years ago at the Paradise Jam.



WSU's first round opponent will be announced at a later date. Washington State marks the first Pac-12 school to participate in the Cayman Classic, which is in its third year. Last year Creighton won the tournament, while Cincinnati won the first tournament in 2017.