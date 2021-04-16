WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs sign high-scoring D-II transfer

Cougs have officially added the sharp-shooter @ghost_roberts . Can't wait to get him on the court and watch him introduce himself to the Pac-12. 📰>> https://t.co/26v7MwDEMo #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/9lo75RLQHb

After receiving a verbal commitment earlier in the year, Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith announced the official signing of Division II All-American Tyrell Roberts (Sacramento, Calif.) for the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season.



Roberts will join the Cougars after playing two seasons at UC San Diego, giving the sharpshooting guard two years of eligibility at WSU.

"We are very fortunate to have Tyrell coming in next year," said Smith. "He gives us a quick explosive scorer who can run a team. More importantly, he brings a winning pedigree.



"I have watched him lead his team to the State Finals as a high school senior in California and also lead UCSD to a 30-1 record in 2019-20. He is a winner who is willing to challenge himself at the highest level."

An elite shooter, Roberts heads to the Palouse after dominating Division II to earn All-America honors at UCSD. Prior to opting out of the 2020-21 season, Roberts scored over 1,000 points (1,042) in just two seasons averaging 16.5 points per game in 63 contests while shooting 41.1% from behind the arc during his career.



As a sophomore in 2019-20, Roberts was named the CCAA Most Valuable Player as he averaged 19.2 ppg on 48.0% (205-427) shooting, including a scorching 46.3% (111-240) from deep, falling just shy of the coveted 50-40-90 season.



Proving unstoppable at times, the second-year guard scored a CCAA Tournament record 45 points in a semifinal contest against Cal State East Bay to lead the Titans to the tournament championship game, hitting 10-of-12 from behind the arc.



The 45 points were the second-most all-time in UCSD history and the third-most scored in the history of the CCAA. In addition to his scoring, Roberts proved himself a capable distributor averaging just under 3.0 assists per game in two seasons while posting a 1.7 assist/turnover ratio.



Prior to UCSD, Roberts prepped at Woodcreek High School where he led his team to the San Joaquin Division I Sectional, NorCal Open Division, and Sierra Foothill League championships as a senior.