WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs square off with Oregon in Eugene

Fresh off a convincing victory over its Apple Cup Rival, Washington State remains on the road as they stay in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon Schools.

First up is a trip to Eugene to take on Oregon Thursday night in the lone regular season matchup between the two sides. Oregon sits in third place in the conference after last falling to Oregon State in a rivalry matchup two weeks ago. The Ducks were in the midst of their second Covid-19 pause having postponed their last three games including a pair with UCLA.

Last season, the Cougs upset then ranked #8 Ducks at Beasley Coliseum, 72-61. It was WSU's first top-10 win since 2007, the team's third win all-time over the nation's top-10.

WSU is a perfect 13-0 against teams from the Pacific Northwest under head coach Kyle Smith after cruising to a 77-62 win at Washington Sunday night. In 2020-21, the Cougs have defeated Washington, Eastern Washington, Oregon State, Idaho, Portland State, and Montana State to keep their record perfect.



Last season the Cougs reigned supreme in the Pacific Northwest by sweeping UW, Oregon, and Oregon State in Pac-12 play while beating. Seattle, Idaho, and Idaho State for good measure in non-conference play. In addition, WSU beat Eastern Washington and Montana in closed scrimmages prior to the start of the regular season.

Senior Isaac Bonton returned to the lineup to score 25 against the Huskies, his 6th 20+ point game in Pac-12 play. He is averaging 20.0 ppg on 45.3% shooting (40% from deep) in Pac-12 play. He's started a new double-digit scoring streak (2-straight) after seeing his 30-game streak come to an end against Utah (was the 2nd longest streak in the country). Overall, Bonton has 39 career double-digit scoring game

Sophomore Noah Williams continued his dominance in his hometown of Seattle tying a career-high with 21 points at Washington. He has scored 14+ points in each of his last five contests. Additionally, he has been the Cougs best from deep on the year hitting 29-of-63 (46.0%) of his 3-pt attempts, third among Pac-12 shooters.