WazzuWatch - MBK: Cougs stay unbeaten with win over Portland St.

Noah Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Isaac Bonton scored 16 as Washington State held Portland State at bay with a 69-60 win on a snowy Sunday in Pullman to stay unbeaten on the young season.

T.J. Bamba scored 15 points for Washington State and Andrej Jakimovski 12 points as part of WSU's balanced attack.

WSU (5-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 when it started that season with six straight wins. The Cougars are receiving votes in the AP Top-25 for the first time since that season.

The five wins have been by a combined 22 points.

Charles Jones' layup with 10:31 remaining brought the Vikings within 44-41 with 10:31 left. Bamba followed with a 3-pointer 28 seconds later and Washington State gradually began to pull away.

Jakimovski's 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining put the Cougars up 60-50. Washington State never trailed.

Paris Dawson led Portland State (1-2) with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Amari McCray scored 12 with 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Washington State now leads the all-time series with the Vikings, 9-0. The most recent meeting was on Dec. 6, 2015, a 91-67 Cougars’ win in Pullman.

Portland State now is 7-56 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference.