WSU hits the road for the first time since playing at Idaho Dec. 4 when the Cougs head to the Bay Area to take on Cal (Jan. 9) and Stanford (Jan. 11).

Cal sits below the Cougs in the conference standings and was picked to finish 12th in the preseason poll. WSU has won 3 of the last 5 against the Bears. However, Cal won the last matchup, 76-69, at Berkeley last March.

Cal has lost four straight games heading into Thursday's matchup and rank just ahead of the Cougs in offensive efficiency (99.0 points per 100 possessions) and well below defensively (101.4).

LAST TIME OUT: Washington State 79 - UCLA 71 (OT). CJ Elleby made a clutch corner 3 to tie the game at the end of regulation and Isaac Bonton scored eight points in overtime to help Washington State pull off a 79-71 come from behind victory over UCLA on Saturday night. In overtime, Washington State outscored UCLA 14-6 with Bonton leading the way. He scored eight of the Cougars' last 10 points to close out the Bruins.

MILLER TIME: Originally a walk-on, junior Tony Miller, a transfer from Montana by way of Seattle Pacific, earned a scholarship for the spring semester. After seeing limited minutes to open the season, Miller has played his way into a super-sub role for the Cougars as the 6-6 forward has shown off his athleticism and gritty playmaking in the front court.

In the last nine games, Miller has scored in double-figures five times including going for his first WSU double-double against USC with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He had 16 double-doubles at Seattle Pacific. In nine games, Miller is averaging 9.7 points on 66.7% (34-of-51) shooting in 18.1 minutes per game. He has grabbed 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals on the defensive end. On the year, Miller is averaging 7.2 ppg and has been the most effective scorer for the Cougs by shooting an effective FG% of 66.4%.

KUNC FROM THE CORNER: The Cougs’ most efficient shooter from deep coming into the game, sophomore Aljaz Kunc enters the game shooting a team-best 32.1% (17-53) from three-point range. For Kunc, the key to his game has been burying himself in the corner as the 6-8 shooter is an impressive 13-of-26 (50.0%) from the corner including hitting a career-best 3 from the corner on 4 attempts vs Incarnate Word. Outside of the corner, Kunc is 4-of-26 (15.4%).Just under half of Kunc’ makes have been from distance as he is 36-of-97 (37.1%) from deep on the year.

NEXT UP: WSU finishes its brief weekend tip to the Bay Area with a game at Stanford Saturday night as the Cougs look to snap a six-game skid against the Cardinal dating back to 2015. It will be a tall task for WSU, which last won at Stanford in 2011. The Cardinal sit atop the conference at 12-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play having taken down Cal most recently.