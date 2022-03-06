MBK: Cougs trounce Oregon; No. 7 seed for P12 Tourney

The bracket for the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament presented by New York Life is set with ARIZONA claiming the No. 1 seed following a record-setting regular season.

The 25th edition - 10th in Las Vegas - is slated to tip off this Wednesday, March 9 for its sixth year at T-Mobile Arena. All-Tournament Passes and Single-Session Tickets are on sale now at Pac-12.com/tickets.

No. 2 nationally ranked Arizona (28-3, 18-2) became the first team in Conference history to win 18 league games en route to the regular-season crown and tourney's top seed. It is the Wildcats' ninth time as the Pac-12 tourney's No. 1 seed, first since last winning the title in 2018. No. 17 ranked UCLA (23-6, 15-5) claimed the No. 2 seed with its 75-68 victory over rival and No. 16 ranked USC (25-6, 14-6) in the regular-season finale on Saturday. For both the Bruins and third-seeded Trojans, it marks their fourth first-round byes in the last five seasons.

No. 17 ranked UCLA (23-6, 15-5) claimed the No. 2 seed with its 75-68 victory over rival and No. 16 ranked USC (25-6, 14-6) in the regular-season finale on Saturday. For both the Bruins and third-seeded Trojans, it marks their fourth first-round byes in the last five seasons.

COLORADO (20-10, 12-8) finished fourth in the standings to claim the No. 4 seed and a bye for the second consecutive tournament.

OREGON (18-13, 11-9) emerged from a three-way tie for fifth place with WASHINGTON (16-14, 11-9) and WASHINGTON STATE (18-13, 11-9) to earn the No. 5 seed by virtue of its two victories over UCLA. The Huskies then slotted in at No. 6 due to their 1-0 mark versus Arizona State, with the Cougars going to No. 7 (1-1 vs. ASU).

No. 8 ARIZONA STATE (14-16, 10-10), No. 9 STANFORD (15-15, 8-12), No. 10 CALIFORNIA (12-19, 5-15), No. 11 UTAH (11-19, 4-16) and No. 12 OREGON STATE (3-27, 1-19) round out the tourney seeds.

Eight tourney contests will air on Pac-12 Network, while the final quarterfinal and semifinal contests will be broadcast on FS1.

Saturday's Championship Game will tip at 6:00 p.m. PT and air on FOX, the first time airing on a broadcast network since 2012 (CBS).

2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by New York Life T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 ARIZONA STATE vs. No. 9 STANFORD, 12:00 p.m. PT - PAC12

Game 2: No. 5 OREGON vs. No. 12 OREGON STATE, 2:30 p.m. PT* - PAC12

Game 3: No. 7 WASHINGTON STATE vs. No. 10 CALIFORNIA, 6:00 p.m. PT - PAC12

Game 4: No. 6 WASHINGTON vs. No. 11 UTAH, 8:30 p.m. PT* - PAC12

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: No. 1 ARIZONA vs. Game 1 winner, 12:00 p.m. PT - PAC12

Game 6: No. 4 COLORADO vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. PT* - PAC12

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner, 6:00 p.m. PT - PAC12

Game 8: No. 3 USC vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. PT* - FS1

Friday, March 11

Game 9: Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m. PT - PAC12

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m. PT* - FS1

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Championship, 6:00 p.m. PT - FOX

*******************************************************************

COUGS TROUNCE OREGON IN REGULAR SEASON FINALE: Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a 94-74 victory over Oregon on Saturday, creating a three-way tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cougars blew through the first half, making nine 3-pointers and taking a 46-32 lead at the break. They finished 16 of 34 from 3-point distance. Williams made 3 of 5 from deep but the hottest Cougar was Tyrell Roberts who was 5 of 7 for 15 points.

Efe Abogidi had 14 points and six rebounds, Michael Flowers added 10 points with six assists and TJ Bamba scored 10 points. Williams had eight assists. The Cougars shot 50% from the field.

Jacob Young led Oregon with 21 points. Franck Kepnang and Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points each. The Ducks shot 48% overall and made 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Oregon lost both games on its trip north, having also lost to Washington on Thursday. Oregon has lost five of six since defeating Washington State two weeks ago.

The Cougars finished with a winning Pac-12 season for the first time since 2007-08. The last time WSU finished sixth or better was in 2011-12.