Washington State men's basketball will host seven nonconference games at Pullman, along with one in Spokane, Wash., during head coach Kyle Smith's first season at the helm in 2019-20, Smith announced Thursday.

"Our nonconference schedule will give us a good opportunity to prepare for the rigors of the Pac-12 season," Smith said. "Several games come to mind that will let us know where we are as a team."



Washington State will have four repeat opponents from last season's nonconference schedule: Idaho, New Mexico State, Santa Clara and Seattle U, as the Cougars and Vandals will meet for the 114th-consecutive season, the longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River.



That game will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Moscow. After playing both Seattle U and New Mexico State on the road last season, WSU will host the Redhawks at Pullman in its season opener Nov. 7, and the Aggies at Spokane Arena on Dec. 7.



After hosting the Broncos in Spokane last season, the Cougars will travel to Santa Clara for the return game on Tuesday, Nov. 12.



"Seattle U poses a big challenge in the opener as they will be projected to finish near the top of the WAC," Smith added. "In addition, playing at Santa Clara and New Mexico State in Spokane will give us possible quad one opportunities. The highlight of our nonconference schedule will be our trip to the Cayman Islands. It will give us an opportunity to come together as a team and see how we can play in tournament competition. Perennial competitive programs from the AAC, Big Ten, WAC, and Atlantic-10 should prepare us for the Pac-12."



WSU will open the season hosting Seattle U on Thurs., Nov. 7. After the trip to Santa Clara on Nov. 12, the Cougars return home to host Idaho State (Sunday, Nov. 17) and Omaha (Thursday, Nov. 21). The game against Omaha is in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Classic, which the Cougars will play in Nov. 25-27. At the Cayman Islands Classic, WSU matches up against Nebraska on Monday, Nov. 25.



The following two opponents will depend on Monday's outcomes, but Washington State could face New Mexico State twice again this season as the Aggies are also in the tournament, along with Colorado State, George Mason, Loyola Chicago, Nebraska, Old Dominion and South Florida.



WSU goes from the Cayman Islands to Moscow, Idaho as it takes on the Vandals, Wed., Dec. 4. Washington State hosts New Mexico State at Spokane on Sat., Dec. 7, before four-straight home games at Pullman to end the nonconference season. The homestand begins with UC Riverside, Sunday, Dec. 15, followed by Florida A&M, Thursday, Dec. 19. Games against Incarnate Word (Saturday, Dec. 21) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sunday, Dec. 29) end the nonconference season.