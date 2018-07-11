The 2018-19 nonconference schedule for Washington State's men's basketball team is beginning to take shape.



WSU will compete in the 2018 Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic from Dec. 22-23 at Orleans Arena.

The Cougars will be joined by Drake, New Mexico State and San Diego as the four teams competing in the final rounds at Las Vegas. Each team will play four games in the Classic, as Washington State will host its first two games at Pullman prior to the final rounds.

The Cougars hold a 1-0 all-time advantage over Drake with the only matchup having come on Dec. 9, 1932. WSU and New Mexico State have never met, while it has a 2-1 record against San Diego. Washington State defeated the Toreros, 93-56, in the championship game of the 2009 Great Alaska Shootout.

FS1 will televise the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic third-place and championship games on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Past champions of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic include Kansas State (2008), Alabama (2009), New Mexico (2010), Baylor (2011), Colorado State (2012), UNLV (2013), Loyola, IL (2014), SMU (2015), USC (2016), and San Francisco (2017) last season's Champion.

Hosting more than 200 events each year, Orleans Arena is located just west of the Las Vegas strip and was recently named the #1 mid-size arena in the USA by Venues Today magazine.

Tickets for the final rounds in Las Vegas are available at though the WSU Athletics ticket office and the Orleans Arena box office via the internet at www.orleansarena.com.