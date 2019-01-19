The Cardinal end the Cougs’ perfect mark at Beasley as the Cougs fall. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pQef6zMUL7

After snapping its six-game losing streak on Thursday night, Washington State was eying a conference winning streak Saturday against Stanford, especially since the Cardinal were missing their leading scorer and were coming off a loss at Washington.



But the Cougs failed to take advantage of the opportunity.



Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday. Oscar Da Silva scored 12 points with five rebounds for Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) and Josh Sharma added 11 points and eight rebounds.

CJ Elleby scored 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. However, the rest of the Cougar players made just 6-of-21 shots from behind the arc.

WSU started hot from long range as they connected on 7-of-14 3-point shots in the first half. However, the Cougars coole doff in the second half (3-12) and couldn't get enough defensive stops.

Stanford shot 55.6 percent (30-54) and thwarted multiple comeback attempts by WSU in the second half. The Cardinal scored 42 points in the paint.



Robert Franks struggled offensively for WSU in his first start since returning from injury, making just 4-of-14 shots and scoring 12 points in 33 minutes, about nine points less than his season average.



Trailing 14-6 after the first six minutes, Stanford went on a 13-2 run over 3:16 led by Willis, who capped it with a 3-pointer and a goaltending call on a layup in transition for a 19-16 lead.

After a 3 from Marvin Cannon and a couple of layups on the inside from Jeff Pollard, WSU would not score for 3:09.

WSU's drought led to a 14-2 Stanford run capped by Marcus Sheffield's 3 and Jaiden Delaire's layup.

The Cougars closed the first half with a 7-0 run that included back-to-back layups from Elleby and Ali's fourth 3-pointer of the half, but Stanford led 39-35 at the break.

Stanford started the second half on an 8-4 run, but WSU scored seven straight in 32 seconds to close to 47-46. A layup from Elleby followed by a steal and assist from Ali to Viont'e Daniels for a layup and a foul on the next possession brought the home crowd to its feet.

The Cardinal answered with three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to extend the lead once again. Da Silva, Sheffield and Davis all had 3's during the run, making it 56-48 with 12 minutes left.

WSU cut the lead to 69-64 after Robert Franks' two free throws with 2:30 remaining, but, after WSU knocked a potential defensive rebound out of bounds, Willis made an easy dunk and Stanford scored six unanswered points in the final 55 seconds.

BIG PICTURE: Washington State continues to sink deeper as they lose another Pac-12 contest and are on the verge of bottom-dwelling the conference again this season.

UP NEXT: Washington State plays at Oregon State on Thursday.