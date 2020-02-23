FINAL | Cougs fall to the Card to close out play at Beasley Coliseum #GoCougs #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/pFRRZUsX2R

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 19 points and Daejon Davis added 17 to lead Stanford to a 75-57 victory over Washington State Sunday night, keeping the Cardinals' hopes of an at large big for the NCAA tournament alive.

Stanford (18-9, 7-7 Pac-12) shot 56% from the field and held the Cougars to 32% shooting, including 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal have won eight straight against the Cougars and completed their second sweep of the Washington schools in three years.

Da Silva went 6 of 10 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Davis, who averages 8.2 points per game, was 6-of-12 shooting.

CJ Elleby scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for Washington State (14-14, 5-10, Pac-12), which lost its fourth straight. The Cougars have been without their starting point guard and second-leading scorer, Isaac Bonton, the past three games due to injury.



During that time Washington State has scored just 55 points per game and shot just 29.6% overall and 19.3% from deep. The Cougars have not taken a lead in the last two games.

Stanford led by as many as 14 points in the first half and held Washington State to 34% shooting overall and 4 of 15 from 3-point range. The Cardinal went on a 15-1 run to take a 31-19 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Washington State responded with a 10-3 spurt that was sparked and finished by Elleby 3-pointers to close the Stanford lead to 36-29 at the break.

Davis opened the second half by scoring seven points in the midst of a 9-1 Cardinal run to make the score 45-33. Washington State responded with a 8-0 run and Stanford went without a field goal for 5:35 to narrow the Cardinal lead to 47-43 with 11:30 to play.

That was the closest the Cougars got. Stanford gradually began pulling away and then went on a 10-0 run with 5:27 left in the game to take a commanding 65-48 lead and never looked back.

BIG PICTURE: Washington State's poor shooting without Isaac Bonton in the lineup continued. This was the first time in the last three games that they shot over 30%. They are hopeful their starting point guard will be available to play Friday at Washington.

UP NEXT: Washington State plays at Washington on Friday.