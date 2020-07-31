WazzuWatch - MBK: Elleby will keep name in NBA Draft, won't return to WSU

I will always be a Coug! And I have so much love for the Pullman Community. The last two years have been my best! But I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN 🏁 THANK YOU PULLMAN pic.twitter.com/iM4lwcILCE

All-Pac-12 forward C.J. Elleby won't return to Washington State next season.

The rising junior announced Friday afternoon on social media that he will keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and sign with an agent rather than opt out by the deadline. He posted this message on social media: "I will always be a Coug! And I have so much love for the Pullman Community. The last two years have been my best! But I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN THANK YOU PULLMAN."



Elleby made his decision to stay in the NBA Draft three days after being officially invited to the NBA Draft Combine. The combine, typically scheduled to take place in May, has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but will take place prior to the scheduled draft in October.

Elleby becomes the first Cougar to be invited to the combine since Klay Thompson took part in the 2011 combine before being drafted No. 11 overall in that season's draft. The Cougars' star forward finished his sophomore season with a First Team All-Pac-12 award and a NABC District 19 Second Team All-Region honor after finishing the regular season fourth in the conference in scoring at 18.0 ppg.

Elleby led the Cougs to their first win in the Pac-12 Tournament in 11 seasons with a 30-point performance against Colorado in the final game of the 2019-20 college basketball season. He became the third-fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points, ending his sophomore season with 1,060 career points scored.

As a sophomore, Elleby scored 589 points, the eighth most in program history. Overall, the second-year Coug led the team in scoring, rebounding (7.8 rpg), steals (1.7 spg) and blocks (0.8 bpg) becoming the only player in program history to lead the team in all four categories in a single season.