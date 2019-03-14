A tough way to end the season as the Cougs fall to the Ducks in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/RHVcPd3kqd

The moment the final buzzer sounded late Wednesday night in Washington State’s dreadful 84-51 first round loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the future of WSU head coach Ernie Kent became Topic A, B and C in the Palouse.

Was the embarrassing 33-point loss the final nail in Kent’s coffin? Maybe.

Earlier this week, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said on the ‘Cougs in 60’ program that he would meet with Kent after the season ended to discuss a ‘solution’ to WSU’s hoop woes.

Chun would certainly have plenty of ammunition to dump Kent. The Cougars finished the 2018-19 season with an abysmal 11-21 record, the fewest victories since Kent’s second season in 2015-16 when they tumbled from 13 wins in his first season to nine.

Worse, if you include the four straight Pac-12 Tournament losses during that stretch, Kent is a horrific 15-61 against Pac-12 competition over the past four years.

As always, the biggest obstacle to kicking Kent to the curb is his contract. Former AD Bill Moos, citing an ‘upward trend’ in the program, awarded Kent a one-year extension through the 2021-22 season in May of 2017 when the Cougars had improved their overall win total by four games and finished 6-12 in the league.

Since then, the program has been on a disturbing downward trend.

Should Kent be fired now with three years remaining on his contract, the school would owe him millions, as much as $4 million or more, according to some published reports.

If you’ve been paying attention, you know Washington State doesn’t have that kind of money laying around in the athletic department coffers. Thus, barring a wealthy donor from stepping up with the cash, Chun will likely have to reach a negotiated settlement with Kent (that is, if he’s willing to discuss taking less than he’s owed) or reluctantly extend Kent’s contract by a year with a substantially reduced buyout beginning after next season.

Kent wasn’t asked about his job security following Wednesday night’s season-ending loss in Las Vegas. Instead, he simply said WSU had “a lot of work to do with what's coming in the door recruit wise. . .we've definitely got to add pieces to our program.”

At this point, all we know for certain is Washington State will field a men’s basketball team in 2019-2020.

Who will be the Cougars head coach when practice gets underway in early October? Stay tuned.

As for the game at T-Mobile Arena, Ehab Amin scored 17 points and Miles Norris added 14 and Oregon rolled over Washington State in the most lopsided game in Pac-12 tournament history.

The sixth-seeded Ducks (20-12) jumped on the Cougars from the start, racing out to a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes. Oregon shot 49 percent from the floor and had 14 steals to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Utah.

The tournament's largest margin of victory had been 32, accomplished twice.

Washington State (11-21) shot 31 percent, went 7 for 32 from the 3-point line and didn't hit double-digits in points until the 5:34 mark of the first half

The 11th-seeded Cougars also had 20 turnovers (16 in the first half) that led to 26 Oregon points in their ninth straight one-and-done trip to the Pac-12 tournament. Washington State had no players score in double figures.

“If you take away the 16 turnovers (in the first half) and give me shots, it will eliminate not only turnovers but will eliminate 21 points that we gave them off those turnovers where we couldn't get back and play defense,” Kent sad. “We just dug ourselves a huge hole. Because of their length and athleticism, it's very difficult to push back.”

Washington State last won a game in the Pac-12 Tournament in 2009.

Oregon and Washington State were in the same position a year ago, both with the same seedings and Utah up next. Oregon won 64-62 in overtime. The Ducks closed the regular season with four straight wins, including their second double-digit win over the Cougars.

Oregon's late-season run coincided with a lineup change, with four players 6-foot-9 starting alongside Payton Pritchard. The big lineup helped the Ducks hold four straight opponents to 62 points or less, a program first in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86).

Oregon certainly had Washington State on lockdown. The Ducks swarmed the Cougars into turnovers and missed shots, starting the game with an 18-3 run.

Washington State had 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes and 16 to trail 37-20 at halftime. The Cougars shot 5 of 22, including 4 for 17 from 3 in the first half. Oregon didn't let up, pushing the lead to 29 in the first six minutes of the second half.

BIG PICTURE: The Cougars were no match for Oregon's length and athleticism, and didn't help themselves by being careless with the ball.

UP NEXT: Washington State's season is over.

