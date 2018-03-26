As the weeks dragged on and the losses mounted for Washington State this past season, Ernie Kent was quick to remind the media that everybody on the 2017-18 Cougars men's basketball teams was returning in 2018-19 except for graduate transfer Drick Bernstine.

That might not be the case, though.

Less than a month after being named the Pac-12's Most Improved Player for 2017-18, Washington State junior Robert Franks has declared for the 2018 NBA draft. However, WSU announced he won't hire an agent at this time in order to maintain his NCAA eligibility.

Franks informed the Washington State coaching staff of his decision on Monday, sources told Yahoo Sports.

"I've grown a lot in my three years at WSU," Franks said in a Monday press release from the school. "I'm excited at the thought of playing at the next level and want to test out the process and see what opportunities lay ahead for me. I'm not going to hire an agent just yet, I want to get some feedback and see what I can potentially do."

A strong outside shooter at 6-foot-8, Franks could intrigue NBA executives during the pre-draft process. Franks led WSU and ranked seventh in the Pac-12 in scoring with 17.4 points per game, along with a team second-best and Pac-12 15th-best 6.6 rebounds per game. A native of Vancouver, Wash., Franks shot .405 (66-for-163) from beyond the 3-point arc.

His .854 (105-for-123) free throw percentage led the league and ranks 60th nationally. He scored 34 points on a team-record 10 3-pointers in a conference win against California in January.

Men's basketball players are afforded the opportunity to put their name into the draft process, yet still maintain their collegiate eligibility as long as they don't hire an agent and declare by the April 22 deadline.

The NBA Draft Combine runs May 16-20, and players who have not hired agents have until June 11 to make a final decision to return to school or remain in the draft. The NBA Draft will take place June 21.

Declaring for the draft allows Franks the chance to be invited to the combine and/or to private workouts for NBA teams and to receive feedback from NBA executives on those workouts.

"Robert has done a great job for us and has grown tremendously in this system," WSU head coachbERnie Kent said. "I wish him well as he goes through the process of evaluating his potential to get drafted."