Washington State senior Robert Franks has been named First Team All-Pac-12 and CJ Elleby has been named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, the Pac-12 office announced Monday two days before the start of the conference tournament in las Vegas.

A native of Vancouver, Wash., Franks leads Washington State and the Pac-12 and ranks 18th in the nation with 22.1 points per game. He's adding a league seventh-best 7.4 rebounds per game. He is currently tied for eighth on WSU's single-season scoring list with 575 points and 14th in career scoring with 1,341 career points. Last season Franks was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year.



A Seattle, Wash., native, Elleby is second among Pac-12 freshmen in scoring with 14.9 points, ranking 11th in the league. He's ninth in rebounding with 7.0 rebounds per game. Elleby already has the WSU freshman single-season scoring record with 462 points, having broken Steve Puidokas' record from 1974.



Elleby is also second amongst WSU freshman for rebounding (218), sixth for assists (94), and sixth for steals 31).

Franks is the first Cougar to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors since DaVonté Lacy in 2015 and it marks the 25th time a Cougar has been named to the Pac-8/10/12 First Team. Las season Franks was named to the honorable mention team.

Elleby becomes the first Cougar to be named to the five-man All-Freshman Team since Reggie Moore in 2010. He's the ninth Cougar to pick up the honor. Four other WSU student-athletes have been named All-Freshman Honorable Mention, including Malachi Flynn (2017) and DaVonté Lacy (2012).

The Cougars continue their season as they enter the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 11 seed and take on No. 6 Oregon on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. PT at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year will be announced Monday evening at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network in a special hour-long Pac-12 Sports Report.