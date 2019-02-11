Washington State senior forward Robert Franks earns his first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award as voted on by media who cover the league. Franks also earned NCAA.com National Player of the Week honors for his performance in leading WSU to a sweep through Arizona - the Cougars' first road sweep of the Pac-12 era and first through the desert since 2007.

The forward from Vancouver, Wash., averaged 32.5 points on 65 percent shooting (22-34 FG, 12-18 3FG, 9-9 FT), 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the convincing victories over Arizona State and Arizona.

Franks opened with a double-double of a career-high tying 34 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks and four steals in a 91-70 win against the Sun Devils, then added his fourth 30-point effort of the season with 31 points and eight rebounds in a 69-55 victory versus the Wildcats.

Franks is the first Cougar to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week since Josh Hawkinson in Dec. 2015. Washington State (10-14, 3-8) will put its momentum on the line against Pac-12 leader Washington (19-5, 10-1) in the 288th edition of the Apple Cup on Saturday (5 p.m. PT, ESPNU).

Franks is averaging 22.6 points per game, leading the Pac-12 and ranking 15th in the country. The forward also moved into 21st on WSU's career scoring list and currently has 1,195 career points. With his 12 3-pointers over the weekend, Franks now has 141 3-pointers, which ranks 10th all-time in WSU's career record books.



Franks becomes the 20th different Cougar to receive conference player of the week honors for the 29th time. Franks becomes just the second Cougar to be named conference player of the week during Pac-12 play since 2009-10, as Faisal Aden picked up the honor Jan. 23, 2012.