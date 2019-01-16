WHAT: California (5-11, 0-4) at Washington State (7-9, 0-3)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum (11,671), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Thur., Jan. 17, 7 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (JB Long, P.J. Carlesimo); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow).

To most folks who follow Pac-12 men’s basketball, Thursday night’s Washington State-Cal matchup in Pullman is merely a meaningless matchup between two winless teams (combined 0-7 record) in conference play.

But for Ernie Kent, the game could be everything.

With fan unrest growing as the Cougars’ losing streak has stretched to six games (last win was Dec. 19 vs. SIU Edwardsville), Kent and his WSU players likely face a must-win situation as the Golden Bears visit the Palouse.

Cougars AD Pat Chun gave Kent a moderate vote of confidence earlier this week, saying he wanted to see how WSU performed at home and with a healthy roster before making any judgments about the program.

Thursday, he’ll get that chance as leading scorer and rebounder Robert Franks (22.1 ppg + 7.9 rpg) is set to return to action after missing the first three Pac-12 contests with a hip injury. However, Kent wouldn’t say whether Franks will start at his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I’ll start him initially,” Kent said. “He and I will talk about that. There might be some restrictions. I’ll have to see how he plays during the course of the game and keep my trainer close by in my ear during timeouts. What we don’t want is having him on the floor playing too fatigued and setting him up for injury again. Hopefully, we can play him good minutes but not play him so much we wear him out. Right now, he’s good to go.”

Franks obviously enjoys playing against Cal. A year ago, the senior sparked a 78-53 win over the Golden Bears by setting a WSU single-game record with 10 3-pointers made. He was 10-for-13 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 34 points.

Freshman CJ Elleby is the only other Cougar averaging double-figure points with 16.0 points per game, eighth-best in the Pac-12, and the third-most among Pac-12 freshmen. He is adding 7.3 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Even though WSU fell to Utah, 88-70, in its last outing, the Cougs outplayed the Utes over the final 10 minutes and Kent hopes the Cougars carry that momentum into Thursday’s Pac-12 home opener.

“I told our guys at halftime (at Utah) that before we get back to Pullman we need to find our game,” Kent said. “A lot of that was due to the injuries, which knocked us out of our rotation, skill sets and scoring. It was important we got back to playing the way we’re capable. We felt like we got our energy back on the road (in the second half at Utah). We rose up to another level. That was a good sign for me.”

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 17 CALIFORNIA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 19 STANFORD, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 24 at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 27 at Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 30 UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Jan. 17-20)

Thur., Jan. 17

Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oregon State at Arizona State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

California at Washington State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sat., Jan. 19

Stanford at Washington State, noon (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA at USC, 1 p.m. (CBS)

California at Washington, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon State at Arizona, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sun. Jan. 20

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)