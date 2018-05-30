Washington State forward Robert Franks announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars for his senior season in 2018-19.

"We are glad that Robert got the opportunity to test the NBA waters," WSU head coach Ernie Kent said. "We are excited to have him back for his senior season and continue to contribute to this program."



Men's basketball players are afforded the opportunity to put their name into the NBA Draft process, but maintain their collegiate eligibility as long as they don't hire an agent, and declare by April 22. Players who had not hired agents had until today (May 30) to make a final decision to return to school or remain in the draft.



The NBA Draft will take place June 21.



Franks led WSU and ranked seventh in the Pac-12 with 17.4 points per game, along with a team second-best and Pac-12 15th-best 6.6 rebounds per game, in 2017-18. A native of Vancouver, Wash., Franks shot .405 (66-for-163) from beyond the 3-point arc.



At the conclusion of the season he was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and all-conference honorable mention after nearly tripling his point total from his sophomore year in which he averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in just 16.4 minutes per outing.



His .854 (105-for-123) free throw percentage led the league and ranks 60th nationally and he set the school single-game record with 10 3-pointers in WSU's victory over California, Jan. 13.